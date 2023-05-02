Immunity: Incorporate These Antioxidant-Rich Drinks To Your Diet

Consuming antioxidant-rich foods can help boost our mental health

Antioxidant-rich foods are rich in substances that help to protect the body from harmful molecules called free radicals. These free radicals are produced as a result of normal cellular processes, exposure to environmental toxins and radiation, and the consumption of certain foods.

When left unchecked, free radicals can cause damage to cells and tissues which can lead to chronic inflammation, cancer, and other diseases. Antioxidant-rich foods help to neutralize free radicals, preventing them from causing damage to the body. In this article, we list some of the healthiest antioxidant-rich drinks to help you boost your immunity.

8 Healthiest antioxidant-rich drinks that will boost your immunity:

1. Green tea

Green tea is rich in catechins and other antioxidants that help to boost the immune system, lower the risk of chronic diseases, and reduce inflammation. Green tea is rich in antioxidants known as polyphenols, which have been shown to boost the immune system and can help prevent cell damage and inflammation.

2. Lemon water

Lemon water is an excellent source of vitamin C and other antioxidants that help to protect cells from damage and promote overall health. Adding honey to lemon water can be an excellent approach to increase the body's ability to fight against illnesses. Lemon water is an excellent beverage to sip on throughout the day to boost immunity.

3. Ginger tea

Ginger tea is also loaded with antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory benefits that can help to improve immune function. It contains compounds called gingerols and shogaols that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Drinking ginger tea can help reduce inflammation and boost the immune system.

4. Matcha

Matcha latte is another great antioxidant-rich drink that is made from green tea powder and is packed with health-promoting nutrients. The antioxidants found in matcha can help boost the immune system, increase energy, and promote overall good health.

5. Turmeric milk

Turmeric milk is yet another drink that can help to boost the immune system due to its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant that can help reduce inflammation and boost the immune system. Adding it to a latte with milk can provide additional benefits.

6. Berry smoothies

Berry smoothies are a great way to get a variety of antioxidants from different sources. Berries are rich in flavonoids, which are potent antioxidants that can help to protect against disease and promote overall health. To make a berry smoothie, simply blend together mixed berries with almond milk, banana, and honey to taste.

7. Coconut water

Coconut water is high in potassium, electrolytes, and antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and promote overall good health. Coconut water is also a great summer drink and can help manage energy levels through hot summer months.

8. Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea that contains good bacteria, antioxidants, and enzymes that can help boost the immune system and improve overall health. Research on kombucha tea is limited. A small body of studies indicates that kombucha tea may be similar to probiotic supplements in providing health advantages. For instance, according to some studies, kombucha tea may help maintain a strong immune system and ease constipation.

In conclusion, consuming antioxidant-rich drinks can help to boost immunity by protecting cells from damage, reducing inflammation, and promoting overall health. These drinks are easy to make and can be enjoyed as part of a healthy diet to support immune function and prevent chronic diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.