If Your Hiccups Last Longer Than 2 Days: Start Worrying! Here Why; Home Remedies For Hiccups

Grandma used to say that hiccups mean that someone is thinking about you and it is normal. Hiccups surely are normal. However, if that continues for a period of more than two days, it could be something you need to worry about. A person usually experiences hiccups 4 to 6 times in a minute. Acute hiccups start for no reason and go away after some time. However, if that does not happen and hiccups continue for over 2 days, it could be a reason to worry about.

As per Loyola neurologists, some people experience intractable hiccups which last for over a month. Experts say that persistent hiccups (those which last for over 2 days) and intractable hiccups (those which occur for over a month) could actually be a symptom of an underlying health condition. While regular hiccups do not affect a person, persistent hiccups can affect the quality of life of a person. They can be triggered by anxiety, stress, consumption of alcohol, smoking, spicy food or a heavy meal. They can also be triggered due to the consumption of certain drugs.

Intractable hiccups can take place due to underlying health conditions such as blood clots in the lungs or arthritis in the joint connecting collarbone to breast bone. Physicians recommend medicines like baclofen, gabapentin, metoclopramide, chlorpromazine and haloperidol for treating hiccups along with the root cause. Experts also say that there is no formal treatment for intractable hiccups. However, doctors might recommend treatment on the basis of anecdotal evidence and their experience. The findings of this were published in Current Neurology and Neuroscience Reports journal.

If you have been dealing with acute hiccups for too long, some simple home remedies can be tried for quick relief.

Here's a list of 7 best home remedies for hiccups.

1. Drink a glass of cold water with some honey in one quick sip.

2. Take a deep breath and hold it for as long as you can and exhale slowly when you can't hold in anymore. Repeat it until the hiccups stop.

3. Keep a teaspoon of sugar in your mouth and hold it there for at least 5 to 10 seconds. Allow the sugar to dissolve instead of chewing it. Drink a sip of water over this.

4. Eat a spoonful of peanut butter.

5. Drink half a teaspoon of undiluted lemon juice and swallow it immediately. This will help bring hiccups under control.

6. Take a paper bag and place it tightly on your mouth. Breath slowly in and out of the bag, stop if you feel lightheaded. This will bring your breathing patterns to normal and hiccups will stop. This should not be tried by heart patients.

7. Drink a teaspoon of vinegar and a glass of water over it. The sour taste will take your mind off the hiccups and they will stop.

With inputs from ANI