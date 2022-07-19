Hypotension: 11 Superfoods To Increase Low Blood Pressure

Raisins help increase low blood pressure

Hypotension is a heart-related condition that refers to low blood pressure. In most cases, hypotension may have little to no symptoms. However, in severe cases, low blood pressure can be life-threatening.

Like most acute ailments, low blood pressure can be cured through the right diet, regular workouts, and a healthy lifestyle. Superfoods have gained a lot of attention in the last few years for their many benefits to the human body. In this article, we discuss some superfoods that have been proven to increase low blood pressure.

11 superfoods that increase low blood pressure:

1. Coffee

Coffee is a superfood beverage filled with various benefits. Coffee promotes instant spikes in blood pressure. This makes it an ideal superfood if you wish to increase your blood pressure quickly.

2. Eggs

Eggs are a great source of folate, vitamin B12, iron, protein, and various other nutrients that have been directly linked to improving blood pressure. In fact, eggs may be beneficial in improving other heart-related ailments such as anaemia, etc.

3. Dairy products

Dairy products are a great source of vitamin B12, folate, and protein for vegetarians. All of these nutrients help increase low blood pressure.

4. Raisins

Raisins are a great addition to your diet whether you have hypotension or hypertension. Raisins are abundant in potassium and antioxidants making them ideal for your diet.

5. Nuts

Nuts are a great source of nutrients that aid increase in blood pressure. Nutrients such as folate, iron, potassium, and so on, are abundant in nuts and help increase blood pressure.

6. Leafy greens

Green leafy vegetables refer to the cruciferous vegetable group. This vegetable group includes broccoli, spinach, kale, lettuce, cauliflower, cabbage, etc. They are a great source of iron, folate, and water.

7. Legumes

Legumes refer to different kinds of lentils, chickpeas, beans, and so on. Legumes are a great source of folate, iron, and numerous other nutrients that help increase low blood pressure.

8. Organ meats

Organ meats such as livers are often very abundant in a variety of nutrients. Organ meats are rich in vitamin B12, iron, protein, and various other nutrients that help boost low blood pressure.

9. Fish

Fatty fish such as salmon and tuna has various benefits on the body, one being increasing blood pressure. Fatty fish have been directly linked to improving overall heart health. They are also rich in omega-3 fats that may improve the absorption of vitamin B12.

10. Chicken

Chicken is a great source of protein, vitamin B12, and various other nutrients that boost blood pressure. Poultry foods may be essential for the daily diet of someone that has low pressure.

11. Olives

Olives are a great source of vitamin E, copper, iron, and various other nutrients that increase blood pressure. They can also be added to your diet as olive oil.

In conclusion, your diet alone can significantly improve your blood pressure. Along with these foods, we also encourage you to incorporate exercise into your routine. Exercising regularly helps better absorb these beneficial nutrients. Also, avoid drinking and smoking as they might reduce your body's ability to absorb these helpful nutrients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.