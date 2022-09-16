How Unhealthy Is Frozen Food? Here's Why You Should Avoid Them

Frozen Food: Frozen foods range in unhealthiness in terms of how they are prepared and stored

Frozen foods are a wide array of foods. Frozen foods can include uncooked veggies, ready-to-eat main courses, fried bite-sized snacks, meats, and so on. This means, they differ in the ways they are produced, stored, preserved, etc. They may be consumed for various reasons such as availability, convenience, taste, and so on.

One thing we all know is frozen food can simply not be better than a freshly cooked healthy meal. That is correct. However, how bad is frozen food? In this article, we discuss reasons why you should definitely avoid frozen food options when going grocery shopping.

Here's why you are better off without frozen foods:

1. Might spike blood pressure

Sodium, more commonly known as salt is known for causing spikes in our blood pressure. Studies claim that because frozen foods have a high sodium content, they can raise blood pressure. Furthermore, eating too much sodium raises the risk of developing chronic illnesses like heart disease and stroke.

2. Bad for the heart

Trans fats, which raise the risk of developing heart disease and are also connected to clogged arteries, are found in packaged or frozen food products. This fat lowers good cholesterol and raises bad cholesterol (LDL) in the body (HDL). Heart disease is worsened by all of this. These foods include a lot of sodium, which can increase cholesterol levels in the body.

3. Reduces nutritive value

The nutritional value of the food at the time it is frozen determines whether it is healthy or harmful, not the act of freezing it. Although frozen pizzas, snacks, and dinners might be exactly as nutrient-dense as their fresh equivalents, frozen fruits and vegetables can be more nutrient-dense than these meals. Certain nutrients are lost when certain foods are prepared, cooked, and frozen in ways to be preserved and consumed over a longer duration.

4. High in preservatives

In order to make these foods edible and safe for consumption for long periods of time, various preservatives and components are added to keep them edible. These preservatives don't provide many benefits to our bodies. Hence, we are better off consuming foods free of them altogether.

5. Might cause weight gain

Foods that are frozen have a very high-fat content. These foods are high in calories because the proportion of fats to carbohydrates and proteins in them on the other hand is extremely low. Foods such as frying bite-sized frozen snacks, etc. are unhealthy and fattening. Although, frozen vegetables and fruits do not pose this threat.

6. Increased risk of diabetes

Frozen food items are preserved with starch. This starch aids in giving the food flavour and texture. Before the starch is digested, it is transformed into sugar. You run the risk of developing diabetes if your blood sugar levels rise.

In conclusion, nothing is better than a home-cooked meal. When we consume fresh dairy, produce, etc. we are able to absorb high quantities of nutrients. These nutrients often die off when treated and turned into frozen foods. Following a diet of freshly cooked meals is time-consuming. However, it is extremely beneficial for our health and longevity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.