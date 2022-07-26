How To Manage Hypertension: Things To Keep In Mind

Eat foods that help manage your high blood pressure

Hypertension refers to a condition wherein our blood pressure is faster than the normal level. High blood pressure is one of the most common diseases, especially in India. However, hypertension being common does not mean it is not a serious condition.

Hypertension like many other heart-related conditions can be managed and lived with by making some simple lifestyle changes. Lack of proper care, on the other hand, can increase your risk of other more chronic heart diseases.

Unlike other conditions, high blood pressure may not show any symptoms. This lack of symptoms can be threatening to your health if you are not consciously managing your blood pressure.

There are various simple and easy-to-follow lifestyle changes that can help manage high blood pressure. In this article, we discuss ways in which you can better manage your high blood pressure.

Here are 14 things to keep in mind if you have hypertension:

1. Try high bp-friendly diets

Eating healthy is extremely helpful in managing hypertension. Diets such as DASH, Mediterranean diet, etc. have proven to reduce blood pressure.

2. Exercise at least 5 times a week

Exercising can also help improve blood flow. Narrowing of arteries causes hypertension. This may be curbed through regular exercising. Exercising for 30 mins 5 times a week can pose very helpful.

3. Watch the salt

High sodium in our diet is one of the main causes of high blood pressure. Decrease the salt in your diet if you have hypertension.

4. Cut out sugar, eat dark chocolate

Similar to salt, sugar has also proven to increase blood pressure. On the other hand, dark chocolate has proven to show significant improvement in the health of hypertension patients.

5. Watch your weight

Being obese or over the right weight can significantly affect your blood pressure. Extra fat can contrast blood flow in your arteries which ultimately increases your blood pressure.

6. Eat more potassium

Foods rich in potassium may also help reduce high blood pressure. Potassium helps lower hypertension. Consume foods such as nuts, bananas, avocados, etc.

7. Stop eating ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods and junk food are abundant in sodium, sugar, trans fats, preservatives, and other components that have proven to worsen hypertension.

8. Add garlic to your food

Many studies show significant improvement in hypertension levels after consuming garlic and garlic extract regularly.

9. Eat more protein

Eating a protein-rich diet reduces high blood pressure and may also reduce your risk of developing other heart-related conditions.

10. Reduce caffeine

Excessive caffeine intake boosts energy but it also increases blood pressure. Excess and regular consumption of caffeine may worsen hypertension.

11. Stop smoking right away

Smoking causes irreversible damage to our bodies and our heart. Smoking causes inflammation in blood vessels, narrows arteries, and causes other issues that might further worsen hypertension.

12. Drink in moderation

Although some studies show drinking in moderation may lower blood pressure. Excessive or regular consumption of alcohol can increase blood pressure and may also lower the effectiveness of hypertension medication.

13. Get good sleep

Sleep deprivation has been linked to declining heart health. In fact, sleep apnea may even cause hypertension. Getting good quality sleep for at least 7-9 hours daily ensures better blood pressure.

14. Be mindful of your mental health

Stress, anxiety, and mood disorders have been proven to have a significant influence on our blood pressure. Maintaining good mental health ensures your hypertension stays in control.

In conclusion, just simple changes in your routine can help you better manage high blood pressure. Do not ignore the severity of hypertension due to the lack of its symptoms. Hypertension may later lead to heart attack, stroke, or other life-threatening cardiovascular conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.