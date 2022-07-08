How To Avoid Hyperthermia In Summer: 12 Foods That Reduce Body Heat

Watermelon and coconut water help reduce body heat in summer

Hyperthermia is when the body's temperature is unhealthily high. Hyperthermia may be caused due to exposure to the sun and extremely hot weather. You are more prone to hyperthermia if you are dehydrated.

As the temperature this summer is rising to unbearable levels, it is important to know how we can protect ourselves from it. We must take preventive measures to avoid the adverse effects of these heatwaves. In this article, we discuss foods that help cool down our body temperature.

Top 12 foods that help reduce body temperature:

Water

The best way to maintain the correct body temperature is to hydrate regularly. Drinking 2.7 to 3.7 litres of water daily is necessary to keep the body cool.

Watermelon

Watermelon is one of the highest water content food, made up of approximately 90% water. It is also rich in antioxidants that keep the body cool.

Onions

Onions not only cool down the body but also protect the body from sunstrokes. It is also a superfood that will protect you from various diseases active in summer.

Cucumbers

Similar to watermelon, cucumber is one of the highest water content vegetables. It is also rich in fibre which helps with constipation that might occur due to the hot weather.

Curd

Curd is one of the best dairy products to add to your diet this summer. Most high-protein foods are meats and poultry which might increase body heat. Curd on the other hand is high in protein and also cools down the body heat.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is a great way to increase your water intake if you find drinking water boring. It is also rich in various vitamins and minerals which help protect the body from diseases in summer.

Mint Leaves

Mint leaves are just as refreshing as they are cooling to the body. They work great if you want to enhance the flavour of your fruit juices, lemonades, ice teas, and other summer beverages.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is another plant packed with water. Aloe Vera helps cool down the body if consumed regularly. In addition to this, it also has anti-inflammatory properties and might be beneficial if applied to the skin directly.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables, also known as green leafy vegetables include spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, cabbage, and so on. These vegetables have a very high water content and are packed with nutrients.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk, similar to curd is one of the very few protein-rich foods that cool down the body. It is also a refreshing beverage and also provides relief from gut issues that may be triggered due to the weather.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are a great source of hydration and vitamin C, both of which work as a shield against hot weather. Some of the popularly available citrus fruits are oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruit, and so on.

Avocado

Avocados are a great addition to your diet as they are rich in healthy fats. Unlike other fatty foods that might dehydrate the body, avocados are hydrating and the fats help the body absorb other vitamins better.

In conclusion, in summer your body might require more water than you can comfortably consume. To keep your water intake high and body temperature normal, you need to consume foods that are high in water. Besides this, we do advise you to stay indoors as much as possible, especially from 10 am to 5 pm.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.