How Is Stevia A Healthy Alternative To Sugar? Here Are 5 Benefits Of Consuming Stevia

Stevia is a natural sweetener that is extracted from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant. It is becoming increasingly popular as a healthy alternative to sugar due to its zero calorie content, making it an excellent choice for those who are trying to lose weight or manage their sugar intake. Let's now understand how stevia is a healthier alternative to sugar.

Here are some of the benefits of consuming stevia:

1. Great for weight loss

One of the main benefits of stevia is that it is low in calories. This is because the sweet compounds in stevia, called steviol glycosides, are not processed or broken down by the body in the same way as sugar. Instead, they pass through the digestive tract and are excreted in the urine without being absorbed or converted into glucose. As a result, stevia does not contribute to weight gain or other related health problems such as obesity and cardiovascular disease.

2. Can help regulate blood sugar levels

Another benefit of stevia is that it does not affect blood sugar levels. This is particularly important for people with diabetes, as high blood sugar levels can cause a range of health complications, including nerve damage, kidney damage, and cardiovascular disease. However, because stevia does not stimulate the release of insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels, it does not affect blood sugar levels. This means that it can be safely used by people with diabetes, as well as those who are at risk of developing the condition.

3. May improve oral health

Sugar is notorious for causing tooth decay and contributing to a variety of dental health problems. However, unlike sugar, stevia does not promote tooth decay. In fact, it may even have a positive effect on oral health by inhibiting bacterial growth in the mouth.

4. May have anti-inflammatory properties

Some studies have suggested that stevioside, one of the main steviol glycosides found in stevia, may have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This means that it could help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and heart disease. Another compound found in stevia, called rebaudioside A, has been shown to have antimicrobial properties, meaning that it can help fight off harmful bacteria and viruses.

5. May have anti-cancer properties

Some research suggests that stevia may have anti-cancer properties. This is because it contains compounds that can help to prevent the growth of cancer cells. Steviol dramatically slowed down the development of human gastrointestinal cancer cells, according to a published study. According to the study, steviol might have chemotherapeutic properties.

In conclusion, stevia is a natural sweetener that is becoming increasingly popular as a healthy alternative to sugar. It is an excellent choice for those who are trying to lose weight or manage their sugar intake, as well as for people with diabetes and those who are at risk of developing the condition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.