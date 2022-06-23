How Does Exercising Boost Hair Growth? 6 Exercises That Promote Better Hair Health

Jogging improves hair health

Exercise helps promote better functioning of various parts of the body. Besides stimulating the mind and the body, it betters our overall health. Exercising has been proven to better hair growth. In this article, we discuss how exercising can [promote better hair health. Along with this, we also list the best exercises to boost hair health.

How does exercising help boost hair health?

Exercising increases blood flow and promotes various functions which might later promote better hair health. Here are some common ways through which exercising boosts hair growth.

Reduces stress

One of the main causes of hair loss and premature greying of hair is stress. Exercising regularly has been proven to reduce stress and tension in the mind as well as the body.

Boosts happy hormones

Exercising not only reduces stress but also promotes and boosts the production of happy hormones. Exercising releases hormones such as serotonin, dopamine, and so on.

Betters blood circulation

Exercising stimulates every part of your body. This ensures better blood circulation in the body. Better circulation of blood to the scalp helps better our scalp's health which further better our hair's growth as well as quality.

Release natural oils

Exercising releases sweat which helps release the natural oils in the scalp which further helps better the health of our scalp and hair.

Helps absorb nutrients

Exercising regularly betters our bodies' ability to absorb nutrients from our food. Lack of exercise might reduce the benefits of eating a healthy diet. Eating a healthy diet helps the hair by providing it with all the nutrients it needs to stay healthy.

Betters sleep

Sleeping well is crucial for our overall health as well as our hair's health. Exercising also promotes a better night's sleep hence bettering the health of our hair.

Which exercises help boost hair health?

Although exercising regularly can better hair health, there are some exercises that might give better and quicker results. Here are the best exercises you need to add to your workout routine if you want to better your hair health.

Cardio

Cardio is one of the most common ways to workout. It ensures better blood circulation, reduces stress, boosts the production of happy hormones, and releases natural oils. As discussed above, all of these factors help in hair growth.

Neck exercises

Neck exercises have been proven effective in better hair health. They are also easy to perform and can be practiced anywhere and at any time of the day.

Yoga

Yoga is a great way to stimulate the body and mind. Yoga promotes better scalp health as it betters blood circulation, reduces stress, and boosts the production of happy hormones.

Jogging

Jogging is another great way to promote better hair health and overall health, especially as a beginner. This low-intensity activity ensures better mood regulation and blood circulation.

HIIT workouts

HIIT workout as the name suggests is a high-intensity workout. It ensures better functioning of the mind and body. As it is considered a fast-paced workout regime, it is ideal for people that might not have enough time to workout.

Breathing exercises

Breathing exercises are another effortless way to promote better hair health. It is easy to perform which makes it ideal for beginners. They are also helpful in regulating moods as they reduce tension and promote the production of happy hormones.

In conclusion, better stimulation of the body and mind ensures better health. I wish to better your hair health, but you must focus on reducing stress and leading a healthy lifestyle. What we eat and how often we workout all contribute to the health of our hair. Following these exercises and making these lifestyle changes will ensure the better health of your hair.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.