How Does Acupressure Lower High Blood Pressure? & Acupressure Points To Improve Hypertension

Putting pressure on certain points with your thumbs can provide various benefits to the body

Acupressure is a practice that originated in China and focuses on putting pressure on certain points in the body. This practice has been proven to release pain, discomfort, and even stress. Acupressure boosts the production of endorphins, these chemicals in the body relieve us of pain.

Acupressure has been proven to help with various conditions such as stress, headaches, period cramps, muscle pain, nausea, etc. High blood pressure is another common disorder that may be bettered through acupressure.

High blood pressure as the name suggests is when the pressure of blood flow in the streams is high. Various reasons can cause hypertension. In this article, we discuss how can acupressure help lower hypertension. Along with this, some easy acupressure exercises that can help you lower your blood pressure.

How does acupressure help with hypertension?

As discussed above, various pressure points provide various benefits to the body. Hypertension is caused due to various reasons such as sleep disorders, kidney diseases, hormonal imbalances, and so on. Acupressure can heal these ailments and also reduce stress. It can help better blood flow and circulation in the body.

What pressure points aid hypertension?

As discussed earlier, different pressure points provide different benefits. Here are 5 acupressure points that can help lower high blood pressure.

GV 20

GV 20 stands for governing vessel 20 and is also known as hundred convergences. This pressure point is placed on the head, between our eyebrows. You are required to put medium pressure on this point for a minute. This point helps reduce high blood pressure, stress, and tension and has various other benefits.

LI 4

LI 4 stands for large intestine 4. This acupressure point is very easy to practice. This point is present near the point where the index finger and thumb meet. Putting pressure on this point from your other thumb can help reduce hypertension. It also aids various other chronic diseases and helps boost immunity.

LV 3

LV 3 pressure point stands for liver 3. This is one of the most effective acupressure points to reduce high blood pressure. This point is placed between our big toe and second toe. Placing pressure here for a minute can reduce high blood pressure, increase blood circulation, and also reduce anxiety.

GB 20

GB 20 stands for gallbladder 20 and is also known as "wind pool". This acupressure exercise requires putting pressure on two points. These two points are placed on the sides of our vertebra, on the neck, and under the skull. These two points can be pressed through both of your thumbs.

PC 6

PC 6 stands for pericardium 6 and is also called the "inner gate". This pressure point is placed on the inner side of your forearm. To locate this point, place 3 of your fingers from your wrist. Aim at the middle of the arm at this length for about a minute.

In conclusion, trying acupressure or other natural ways to lower high blood pressure is ideal for your long-term health. Hypertension medication may not be the best solution. Small changes in your routine such as a healthier diet, a workout routine, etc. can significantly lower your high blood pressure. Besides this, we also advise you to avoid and quit unhealthy habits such as smoking, drinking, and substance abuse.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.