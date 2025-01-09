HMPV: Cases Are Within The Expected Range; No Report Of Unusual Outbreak, Says WHO

HMPV outbreak in China has raised concern for another health crisis globally. A few cases have been reported in India as well. However, health experts all over world and India have assured that HMPV is not a threat and it is not a new virus. As HMPV cases continue to rise in China, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has mentioned that "WHO is in contact with Chinese health officials and has not received any reports of unusual outbreak patterns. Chinese authorities report that the health care system is not overwhelmed and there have been no emergency declarations or responses triggered."

WHO's statement on HMPV

Here are the major takeaways from WHO's comment on HMPV:

1. HMPV is a common respiratory virus found to circulate in many countries in winter through to spring, although not all countries routinely test and publish data on trends in HMPV.

2. HMPV causes mild symptoms similar to the common cold and recover after a few days. However, some cases with bronchitis or pneumonia may require hospitalisation .

3. According to WHO, the recent surveillance data up to December 29, 2024 shared by the China Centre for Disease Control show that there has been an upward trend of common acute respiratory infections, including those due to seasonal influenza viruses, RSV and HMPV. The China CDC has also mentioned that it was quite expected for this time of year during the Northern Hemisphere winter.

4. "China's reported levels of acute respiratory infections, including HMPV, are within the expected range for the winter season with no unusual outbreak patterns reported," mentions WHO.

5. WHO has also mentioned that co-circulation of multiple respiratory pathogens during the winter season can sometimes cause an increased burden on health care systems treating sick individuals.

