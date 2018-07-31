High BMI May Up Heart Disease Risk Later In Life: Tips To Maintain A Healthy BMI

High BMI can affect the structure of the heart of young people

Highlights BMI stands for Body Mass Index A high BMI can spike blood pressure and thicken heart muscles If your BMI is higher than normal then try to lose weight

A high BMI is linked to an increased risk of a number of diseases, in both kids and adults. In young adults, a high BMI can spike blood pressure and thicken heart muscles which can increase the risk of heart diseases at a later stage in life. According to a new study published in the journal Circulation, high BMI results in high systolic and diastolic blood pressure. It also results in the enlargement of the left ventricle of the heart which is the main pumping chamber. To this end, researchers recommend people to make efforts to push their BMI within a healthy, normal age from a young age itself. This will help reduce the risk of heart diseases later in life. For this, researchers gathered the data of thousands of healthy youngsters aged 17 to 21 years.

The very first sign of heart disease is the build-up of plaque in the arteries. This fatty plaque can affect the flow of blood to the heart and can result in heart diseases. However, as per the findings, high BMI can affect the structure of the heart of young people thereby resulting in changes in blood vessels. Researchers said that this is the first study of its kind to show the adverse effects of high BMI on the cardiovascular system of young adults.

Also read: How To Calculate Your Body Mass Index (BMI)

Researchers also aim at investigating the link between high BMI and other disease mechanisms like the abundance and diversity of composition of microbes in the gut.

High BMI is when your body weight is not in proportion with your height. While you might feel that BMI does not affect the state of your health much, multiple studies have shown that high BMI can adversely affect health. Maintaining a healthy BMI can help you cut your risks here.

High BMI is when your body weight is not in proportion with your height

Photo Credit: iStock High BMI is when your body weight is not in proportion with your height Also read: High BMI And Diabetes Are Responsible For New Cancer Cases, Lancet Study Here's a list of some simple tips to help you achieve and maintain a healthy BMI:

1. Calculate your BMI as mentioned here

2. If it is higher than normal, try to lose weight until you achieve a healthy BMI

3. Once achieved, stick to a workout schedule and follow it religiously

4. Stick to a healthy, balanced diet

Advertisement

5. Avoid snacking every now and then

6. Take up outdoor activities like sports

A balanced diet may help you maintain your BMI A balanced diet may help you maintain your BMI 7. Cut out sugary foods and beverages from your diet

8. Avoid processed foods

9. Do not skip breakfast

10. Eat 5 servings of fruits and vegetables every day

11. Cut down on your screen time

12. Eat nuts and seeds when you feel the need for snacking, keep a check on your portions though

With inputs from IANS