Here's Why You Should Have Cinnamon Water First Thing In The Morning

If you're looking for a pleasant and natural way to start your day, try some cinnamon water in place of your typical tea or coffee. The practice of consuming water infused with cinnamon before meals is becoming more and more well-liked due to its possible health advantages.

This gentle mixture has several benefits that can enhance your everyday routine, ranging from promoting weight control to enhancing digestion. Cinnamon water is simply water infused with cinnamon. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or powder in boiling water and allowing it to cool. In this article, we discuss the many benefits of consuming cinnamon water.

Here are some potential health benefits of consuming cinnamon water in the morning:

1. Boosts metabolism

Cinnamon contains compounds that can enhance your metabolic rate, helping you burn calories more efficiently.

2. Controls blood sugar levels

Cinnamon may improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

3. Reduces inflammation

Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties that may help alleviate inflammation throughout the body.

4. Enhances brain function

Studies suggest that cinnamon may improve cognitive function. Consuming cinnamon water may also help improve memory and attention.

5. Improves digestion

Cinnamon water can aid digestion by stimulating enzyme production, reducing bloating, and improving nutrient absorption.

6. Supports weight loss

Cinnamon's metabolism-boosting properties, as well as its ability to regulate blood sugar and control cravings, may aid in weight loss efforts.

7. Strengthens the immune system

Cinnamon has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that can support immune system function and help fight infections.

8. Lowers cholesterol levels

Regular consumption of cinnamon water may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglyceride levels. This reduces the likelihood of artery blockage or damage which can then lower the strain on the heart.

9. Relieves menstrual discomfort

Cinnamon's natural properties can help alleviate menstrual pain and reduce common menstrual symptoms.

10. Promotes heart health

By improving blood circulation, reducing inflammation, and regulating cholesterol levels, cinnamon water may help maintain a healthy heart.

To consume cinnamon water correctly in the morning, follow these steps:

Start by boiling a cup or two of water depending on how concentrated you prefer your cinnamon water.

Add cinnamon sticks or powder to the boiling water.

Let the mixture simmer for around 10-15 minutes to allow the cinnamon to infuse into the water.

Strain the cinnamon sticks if you used them, or pour the water into a cup if you used powdered cinnamon.

Allow the cinnamon water to cool to a comfortable drinking temperature.

Drink the cinnamon water on an empty stomach in the morning, before consuming any food or beverages.

Remember, while cinnamon water offers potential health benefits, individual results may vary. It's always crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.