Here's Why You Need To Add Post-Dinner Walk To Your Routine

Post-dinner walks improve digestion

Exercising is extremely important for the body. Incorporating adequate physical activities promotes the proper functioning of our bodies. What time of the day we work out also plays an integral role.

Walking is one of the easiest ways to incorporate physical activity into your routine. Post-dinner walks are often encouraged but why? In this article, we discuss the many benefits of adding a post-dinner walk to your routine.

7 Reasons why you need to add a post-dinner walk to your routine:

1. Boosts happy hormones

Exercising or engaging in physical activities boosts the production of happy hormones in the body. When we exercise, it improves blood flow, releases hormones, and increases our heartbeat. All of these factors help us feel energised and happy.

2. Betters digestion

Post-dinner walks can help you better digest your dinner. Going to sleep right after eating can cause various health issues. Sleeping right after eating can affect digestion and also cause unhealthy weight gain. Walking after meals, especially dinner ensures the food is digested well. It also boosts the absorption of nutrients from the food. The physical movement of the body promotes better digestion as it also causes movement in the various organs that are part of the digestive system. This helps move the food through the digestive system faster.

3. Improves quality of sleep

Taking a walk after dinner can help release happy hormones and also speed-up the digestion. These factors result in a night of undisturbed sleep. Getting 8 hours of sleep daily is essential for the proper functioning of the body. Walking after dinner can also help utilise the energy your dinner provided, making you sleep quicker.

4. Helps avoid cravings

As discussed above, taking a walk after dinner can tire you and make you ready for sleep. Oftentimes, staying up late post-dinner can cause hunger and lead to unhealthy snacking. Taking a walk before bed or after dinner ensures you go to sleep sooner, reducing your chances of experiencing cravings.

5. Aid weight loss

Exercising along with the right diet results in healthy weight loss. Having a heavy dinner and going to sleep can cause various health issues including weight gain. Walking post-dinner ensures you get enough exercise in and burn off some calories.

6. Promotes metabolism

What we eat can increase or decrease our metabolism. Exercising can help our body better absorb nutrients that fasten our metabolism. Walking after eating can also increase metabolism. Metabolism improves as our digestive system is also working better while we are engaging in physical activities.

7. Promotes good heart health

One of the primary benefits of exercising regularly is better blood circulation. Besides this, walking post-dinner can also help boost blood flow. Studies have shown, that walking or walking after meals can significantly reduce one's risk of coronary diseases. For example, people with diabetes may experience a spike in their blood sugar levels after eating. This spike can be reduced through light exercise such as walking. Exercising also helps manage blood pressure as well as cholesterol.

In conclusion, working out has many benefits for the body. Engaging in physical activities does not always mean going to the gym or playing a sport. You can incorporate workouts without them being extensive and time-consuming. When opting for post-dinner walks, it is ideal to wait at least 10-20 minutes. Walking right after eating can cause an upset stomach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.