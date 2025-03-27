Here's Why You Must Add This Vegetable To Your Diet When Trying To Lose Weight

Okra also known as lady's finger, is a healthy vegetable packed with essential nutrients like fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A, magnesium, and antioxidants. It's low in calories and fat, making it a smart addition to a weight-loss-friendly diet. The high fibre content helps keep you full longer, reducing unnecessary snacking or overeating. Its mucilage, the sticky gel-like substance, can aid in digestion and regulate blood sugar levels, both crucial for healthy weight management. Keep reading as we share a list of ways in which okra can help you boost your weight loss.

Here's how okra can help you lose weight

1. High fibre content keeps you full

Okra is rich in soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps slow digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer. This reduces cravings and lowers the likelihood of binge eating or snacking between meals, which is crucial for maintaining a calorie deficit for weight loss.

2. Low in calories and fat

A 100g serving of okra contains only around 30–35 calories, with negligible fat. This allows you to eat a decent portion size without consuming too many calories, helping you maintain or lose weight more easily.

3. Regulates blood sugar levels

Okra helps stabilise blood sugar by slowing the absorption of sugar in the intestine, thanks to its fibre and mucilage. Stable blood sugar prevents spikes and crashes that often trigger hunger, mood swings, and cravings especially for sugary or fatty foods.

4. Improves digestion

The fibre in okra acts as a natural laxative, aiding in better digestion and preventing constipation and bloating. A healthy gut helps the body metabolise food more efficiently, contributing to weight loss and better nutrient absorption.

5. Supports metabolism

Okra contains B vitamins like niacin, thiamin, and vitamin B6, which are vital for a well-functioning metabolism. A faster metabolism helps the body burn calories more efficiently, which is key for losing weight.

6. Reduces water retention

Okra has mild diuretic properties, which means it helps flush out excess fluids and toxins from the body. This can reduce bloating and water weight, giving a leaner appearance and promoting detoxification.

7. Low glycemic index

With a low glycemic index, okra doesn't spike blood sugar levels drastically. Foods with a low GI are linked to better fat-burning potential and more stable energy levels, both of which support long-term weight management.

8. Rich in antioxidants

Okra contains polyphenols and flavonoids that combat oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are linked to obesity and metabolic slowdown. A lower inflammation level can make weight loss efforts more effective.

9. Boosts gut health

Okra acts as a prebiotic, nourishing good gut bacteria. A healthy gut microbiome is increasingly linked to better digestion, fat metabolism, and appetite regulation, all crucial for healthy weight loss.

10. Versatile and satisfying

Okra can be grilled, steamed, stir-fried, or added to soups, making it a flexible ingredient that keeps meals satisfying without needing high-calorie additions. Enjoying your meals is key to sticking with a weight-loss plan long term.

With its blend of nutrients and gut-friendly properties, okra can support overall health while naturally helping you manage your weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.