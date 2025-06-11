Here's Why You Must Add Soy To Your Daily Diet

Soy, or soybean, is a type of legume native to East Asia and is widely consumed across the world in various forms such as soy milk, tofu, tempeh, soy flour, and soy sauce. It is a plant-based source of complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own. Soy is also rich in fibre, antioxidants, vitamins (especially B vitamins), and minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium. It contains compounds called isoflavones, which act as phytoestrogens, plant-based compounds that can mimic oestrogen in the body. Keep reading as we discuss the many benefits of adding soy products to your diet.

9 Reasons why you should add soy & soy products to your daily diet

1. Rich source of high-quality protein

Soy is one of the few plant-based foods that provide complete protein. This makes it especially beneficial for vegetarians and vegans looking to meet their daily protein requirements without relying on animal products. Soy protein supports muscle growth, repair, and overall cellular functions.

2. Supports heart health

Soy products are low in saturated fat and cholesterol-free, making them heart-friendly. Isoflavones in soy have been found to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol and potentially increase HDL (good) cholesterol. This helps lower the risk of heart disease when soy replaces high-fat animal proteins in the diet.

3. Helps manage menopausal symptoms

The phytoestrogens in soy can help alleviate symptoms such as hot flashes and mood swings experienced during menopause by slightly mimicking oestrogen's effects. This is especially beneficial for women going through hormonal changes.

4. Improves bone health

Soy is a good source of calcium and magnesium, both crucial for maintaining strong bones. Isoflavones in soy may also reduce bone loss and improve bone density, which helps in preventing osteoporosis, particularly in postmenopausal women.

5. Aids in weight management

Soy products are generally low in calories and high in protein and fibre, which help keep you full longer and reduce overeating. Tofu, soy milk, and tempeh can be excellent components of a calorie-conscious and weight-loss-friendly diet.

6. Reduces risk of certain cancers

Research shows that soy isoflavones may have protective effects against hormone-related cancers like breast and prostate cancer. These compounds can block cancer-causing oestrogen pathways and act as antioxidants to reduce cell damage.

7. Promotes gut health

Fermented soy products like tempeh and miso contain probiotics—beneficial bacteria that support a healthy gut microbiome. A balanced gut flora is essential for digestion, immune function, and mental well-being.

8. Improves skin and hair health

The antioxidants and protein in soy support collagen production and improve skin elasticity. Soy isoflavones can also help reduce signs of skin aging and promote hair strength and shine, especially when consumed regularly.

9. Regulates blood sugar levels

Soy has a low glycemic index, meaning it does not cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. The fibre and protein content help regulate glucose absorption, which makes it beneficial for diabetics or those managing insulin resistance.

Numerous studies suggest that moderate consumption of soy and soy products can offer multiple health benefits, making it a healthy and valuable addition to a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.