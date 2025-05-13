Here's Why Jowar Deserves A Spot In Your Diet, According To A Nutritionist

Are you on the hunt for healthy recipes that are also super tasty? Worry not! Just head over to nutritionist Pooja Malhotra's Instagram. She recently shared a recipe for Jowar (sorghum) Upma — a nutritious and easy-to-make dish you can try at home.

Without further ado, here is the step-by-step recipe:

1. Soak jowar pearls overnight or for at least 7–8 hours using four times the amount of water to ensure they soften well.

2. Pressure cook the soaked jowar until you hear 7–8 whistles.

3. In a large pan, heat some oil on medium flame.

4. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter, then add fresh curry leaves for added aroma and flavour.

5. Add finely chopped onions, carrots, beans, cabbage, or any other vegetables of your choice.

6. Sprinkle some salt, mix well, cover the pan with a lid and cook the vegetables on low flame for 3–4 minutes until slightly soft.

7. Now add spice powders like dhania (coriander) powder and red chilli powder as per taste.

8. Add the pressure-cooked jowar pearls to the pan and mix everything thoroughly.

9. Toss the mixture gently to combine all ingredients well and heat it through.

10. Turn off the flame and squeeze in fresh lemon juice for tanginess.

11. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves before serving.

In her caption, Ms Malhotra also shares the health benefits of jowar:

1. Gluten-free: Jowar is naturally gluten-free, which makes it an excellent grain choice for individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

2. Supports weight loss: Being high in dietary fibre, jowar helps promote a feeling of fullness, which can aid in controlling appetite and supporting weight loss efforts.

3. Manages blood sugar levels: Jowar has a low glycemic index, meaning it causes a slower and more gradual rise in blood sugar levels, making it suitable for people with diabetes.

4. Strengthens bones: It is rich in calcium and phosphorus, both of which are essential for maintaining healthy bones and preventing conditions like osteoporosis.

5. Nutrient dense: Jowar contains a variety of essential nutrients, including antioxidants, iron, magnesium and B vitamins, which contribute to overall health and well-being.

Try this recipe today and stay healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.