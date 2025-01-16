Here's Why & How To Disinfect Your Home After Catching A Flu

The flu, or influenza, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and can also spread via contaminated surfaces. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, and sometimes vomiting or diarrhoea. Cleaning your home after recovering from the flu is essential to prevent the virus from lingering on surfaces and reducing the risk of reinfection or spreading it to others. Disinfecting your home ensures a healthier environment for everyone. Read on as we discuss why you should disinfect your home after a flu and how.

Why should we disinfect our home after a flu?

Disinfecting your home after a flu outbreak is crucial because influenza viruses can survive on surfaces for up to 48 hours. Shared spaces and frequently touched items like doorknobs, remotes, and light switches can harbour the virus, posing a risk of reinfection or infecting family members. Thorough cleaning helps break the cycle of transmission, promotes recovery, and creates a safer living space for everyone.

10 Tips to follow when disinfecting the home after a flu

1. Start with ventilation

Open windows and doors to improve air circulation and allow fresh air to enter your home. Ventilation helps reduce the concentration of airborne viruses and refreshes indoor air quality.

2. Wear protective gear

Use gloves and a mask while cleaning to protect yourself from any remaining germs. This is especially important if you're still recovering or have a compromised immune system.

3. Focus on high-touch surfaces

Disinfect frequently touched areas like doorknobs, light switches, remote controls, keyboards, and countertops. Use an EPA-approved disinfectant or a homemade solution of bleach and water (1:10 ratio).

4. Wash linens and towels

Launder all bedding, towels, and clothing used by the sick person in hot water. Use a high heat setting for drying to kill any remaining viruses. Avoid shaking out dirty laundry to prevent dispersing germs into the air.

5. Sanitise personal items

Clean personal items like phones, glasses, water bottles, and toothbrushes. Replace toothbrushes or soak them in an antiseptic mouthwash to ensure no viral residue remains.

6. Disinfect soft surfaces

For upholstered furniture, carpets, and mattresses, use fabric-safe disinfectant sprays or steam cleaners. Pay extra attention to areas where the sick person spent significant time.

7. Clean bathrooms thoroughly

Bathrooms can harbour flu viruses due to frequent use. Disinfect sinks, faucets, toilet handles, and shower areas. Replace hand towels with fresh ones and use disposable tissues for better hygiene.

8. Sanitise kitchen and dining areas

Wash all dishes, utensils, and cookware used by the sick person with hot water and soap. Wipe down dining tables, chairs, and kitchen counters with disinfectant to ensure cleanliness.

9. Clean and replace air filters

If your home uses air purifiers or HVAC systems, replace or clean the filters to remove any trapped viruses. This step ensures better indoor air quality and prevents recirculation of germs.

10. Dispose of trash safely

Collect used tissues, masks, and other contaminated items in a sealed bag and dispose of them immediately. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling trash to prevent contamination.

By following these steps, you can ensure a clean and virus-free environment, protecting yourself and others from lingering flu germs.

