Here's Why & How To Add Tree Nuts To Your Daily Diet

Tree nuts are a category of nuts that grow on trees and include various types, such as almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, hazelnuts, and pecans. They are nutrient-dense and considered a healthy addition to a balanced diet. Keep reading as we discuss the many benefits of consuming tree nuts and also share tips to help you incorporate them into your diet.

10 Health benefits of consuming tree nuts and how these benefits manifest in the body:

1. Heart health

Tree nuts are rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Improved lipid profiles and reduced risk of cardiovascular events.

2. Weight management

Despite being calorie-dense, nuts can promote a feeling of fullness and reduce overall calorie intake, aiding in weight management. It provides better weight control and reduces the risk of overeating.

4. Antioxidant protection

Nuts contain antioxidants like vitamin E, which help neutralise free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress. Enhances protection against oxidative damage and inflammation.

4. Blood sugar regulation

The fibre, healthy fats, and protein in nuts can help stabilise blood sugar levels. It improves blood sugar control and reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes.

5. Improved digestive health

Nuts are a good source of dietary fibre, promoting healthy digestion and preventing constipation. Regular bowel movements and a healthy gut microbiome may be a result of this.

6. Bone health

Nuts contain essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, contributing to bone health. They make stronger bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

7. Brain health

Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamin E in nuts may support cognitive function and reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline. It can help improve memory and cognitive abilities.

8. Reduced inflammation

The anti-inflammatory properties of certain nuts can help lower overall inflammation in the body. This reduces the risk of chronic inflammatory conditions.

9. Cancer prevention

Some nuts contain compounds with potential anti-cancer properties, contributing to cancer prevention. It helps reduce the risk of certain cancers.

10. Improved nutrient intake

Nuts are rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals, contributing to overall nutritional intake. It betters overall health and reduces the risk of nutrient deficiencies.

Tips to incorporate tree nuts into the diet:

Enjoy a handful of mixed nuts as a nutritious snack between meals.

Add chopped nuts to your yogurt or oatmeal for a crunchy and nutritious boost.

Sprinkle chopped nuts on salads for added texture and flavour.

Spread nut butter on whole-grain toast, apples, or celery for a tasty and satisfying snack.

Create a custom trail mix with a variety of nuts, seeds, and dried fruits.

Blend nuts into smoothies for added creaminess and nutritional value.

Remember to be mindful of portion sizes, as nuts are calorie-dense. Including a variety of tree nuts in your diet can contribute to a wide range of health benefits. If you have allergies or specific dietary considerations, consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making significant changes to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.