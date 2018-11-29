Here's How You Should Start A Keto Diet

The keto diet focuses on healthy fats, low-carbohydrates and moderate amounts of protein.

Highlights Do you want to lose weight by following the ketogenic diet? Vegetables that are low in carbohydrates should be consumed Lean cuts of meat and processed meat should be avoided

Do you want to lose weight by following the ketogenic diet? The common fad diet; keto diet helps you shed those extra kilos and is a perfect option for those who want to lose weight quickly. Apart from this, the diet improves your cholesterol, blood pressure and lowers your blood sugar levels, reduces your appetite and lowers your triglycerides. The keto diet focuses on healthy fats, low-carbohydrates and moderate amounts of protein. Through a process called ketogenesis, the liver converts fats into ketone bodies. The brain and other cells in the body can use ketones for energy. This is commonly referred to as a state of ketosis. During ketosis your body effectively breaks down fats into ketones to use as energy.

Do you want to lose weight by following the ketogenic diet?

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Can You Eat Proteins While On A Keto Diet? Top 5 Proteins To Eat On A Ketogenic Diet

Foods you can eat while on a keto diet:

1. Healthy fats like coconut oil, whole eggs, cottage cheese, heavy cream, olive oil, butter, nuts and seeds and ghee should be included in the keto diet

2. Vegetables that are low in carbohydrates should be consumed. These vegetables include spinach, eggplant, mushrooms, asparagus, lettuce, olives, cucumber, cabbage, broccoli, avocado and bell peppers

Vegetables that are low in carbohydrates should be consumed.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Meat is also acceptable on a keto diet. But lean cuts of meat and processed meat should be avoided. Chicken breast, ham, turkey, beef and lamb can be incorporated in your diet

4. Dairy products high in fat are a good option if you are on a ketogenic diet. These include sour cream, cheese, full-fat milk, Greek yoghurt and heavy cream

5. Nuts like almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, brazil nuts and peanuts are acceptable while on a keto diet. Nut butters like almond butter and peanut butter can also be considered

6. Sea food like salmon, tuna, lobsters, crabs and trout can be included in your diet

7. Fruits to eat on a keto diet are avocados, black berries, blue berries and green olives

Also read: What Can You Drink On A Keto Diet? Perfect Guide To Keto Drinks

Foods to avoid if you are on a keto diet:

1. Some fruits like apples, bananas, oranges, grapes, mango, plums, lemons, peaches, watermelon, melon, pineapple, cherries, pears, limes, grapefruits should be avoided

2. Vegetables that are high in carbohydrates like carrots, beetroots, potatoes, turnips, sweet potatoes and yams are not acceptable if you are on a keto diet

3. Avoid certain grains like rice, wheat, flour, pizza, bread, pasta, corn, oatmeal and pseudo grains

4. Slash sugar from your diet. This includes ice creams, candies, chocolates, donuts, pastries, buns and cakes

5. Sweetened beverages like energy drinks, fizz drinks, canned juices, smoothies and soda should not be included in your diet

6. Low-fat dairy products like skim milk, regular yoghurt and low fat cheese should not eaten if you are following keto diet

7. Do not eat legumes like chickpeas, beans, lentils, soya beans and kidney beans

Legumes like chickpeas, beans, lentils, soya beans and kidney beans

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: If You Are On A Keto Diet You Must Eat This Vegetable

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.