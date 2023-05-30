Here's How You Can Keep Your Body Alkaline

By incorporating alkaline foods such as fruits and veggies we can ensure our body stays in balance

Keeping the body alkaline means maintaining a healthy balance of alkaline and acid in the body. Our pH levels range from 0 to 14, with 7 being considered neutral. A pH level below 7 is considered acidic, while a pH level above 7 is considered alkaline or basic.

The human body naturally tries to keep a pH level slightly alkaline, which is around 7.4. When our body is acidic, it causes inflammation, poor digestion, and affects our overall health. To keep our body alkaline, we need to focus on our diet and lifestyle habits.

One of the best ways to balance the body's pH is by eating an alkaline diet. This means consuming foods such as leafy greens, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes. These foods are rich in minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which help neutralise acids in the body.

Drinking alkaline water is another way to keep the body alkaline. Alkaline water has a pH level higher than 7, which helps balance out the acidic environment in the body. We can make our own alkaline water by adding lemon juice or apple cider vinegar to regular water.

Exercise and stress reduction are also crucial in maintaining an alkaline body. Exercise helps release toxins from the body and reduces inflammation. At the same time, stress increases acidity levels through the release of cortisol hormones. A diet high in processed foods, refined sugars, and meat products also creates an acidic environment in the body.

To help us better understand and manage our body's pH levels, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares tips that we can follow for better health. She writes, "One of the best things we can do to correct an acid-alkali imbalance is to correct our eating habits and lifestyle. Late nights and lack of sleep makes your body acidic even if you are eating an alkaline diet. Most of us should aim to eat 75-80% alkaline foods and a maximum of 20-25% acid forming foods."

In conclusion, keeping the body alkaline is crucial for maintaining optimal health. By incorporating an alkaline diet, drinking alkaline water, and exercising regularly, we can ensure our body stays in balance and prevent health problems caused by an acidic environment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.