Here's Everything You Need To Know Before You Add Hyaluronic Acid To Your Skincare Routine

Hyaluronic acid hydrates and moistures the skin

Hyaluronic acid has appeared as a great addition to our skincare in recent years. However, before we navigate the benefits, side effects, and applicational measures, let us understand what it is.

What is Hyaluronic acid?

Hyaluronic acid is a substance that our body produces on our own. It naturally occurs in our eyes, joints, and the connective tissues in our skin. The primary function of Hyaluronic acid in the body is to lubricate these organs. It holds moisture and water in our cells and keeps them healthy and hydrated.

Where is it found?

As discussed above, Hyaluronic acid occurs naturally inside the body. It may be found in:

Bones

Lips

Ligaments

Cartilage

Tendons

It is also extracted from animal tissues and other methods.

What are the benefits of using Hyaluronic acid?

Besides keeping our eyes, joints, and skin moisturised and healthy, Hyaluronic acid has various other benefits. Some of these benefits are:

Betters overall skin health

Hyaluronic acid as discussed previously helps retain moisture in the cells. This helps the skin stay hydrated. Over time, the body loses the ability to maintain water levels in the skin cells hence causing ageing. Applying Hyaluronic acid regularly can help HA seep into the skin cells and hydrate them thoroughly.

Slows down signs of ageing

Hyaluronic acid helps slow down the signs of ageing. As mentioned above, ageing of the skin can cause due to dehydration. Even the gradual wear and tear of skin cells result in wrinkles, fine lines, smile lines, and so on. Incorporating Hyaluronic acid in your skincare routine can help hydrate your skin's tissues from underneath and keep it moisturised and supple.

Helps in healing wounds

Hyaluronic acid helps in the repairing of skin's tissues and cells by retaining good water levels. This further helps the cells repair and function to the best of their abilities. Applying Hyaluronic acid to wounds can give a boost to the skin's natural healing process.

Help relieve pain in joints caused by arthritis

As discussed in the beginning, Hyaluronic acid is present in and around our joints as well. Hyaluronic acid acts as a lubricant and promotes better movement of our joints. Hyaluronic acid can help with pain, stiffness, and discomfort in the joints which may be caused due to arthritis.

Are there any side effects?

As Hyaluronic acid is naturally produced in the body, it usually is safe for use. However, some people might experience an allergic reaction or side effects. In most cases, these side effects will subdue within a week. Here are some common side effects you might notice:

Itching

Swelling

Bruises

Redness

Pain

How to add Hyaluronic acid to your routine?

Whenever you plan on trying a topical product, it is ideal to contact a dermatologist. A skin specialist can better help you navigate what will work best for your skin. Hyaluronic acid may be available in different forms such as serum, moisturiser, gels, mists, and so on. You can incorporate it into your routine as one of these products and see your skin might respond to it.

In conclusion, the ideal way to try new products on your skin is to research thoroughly. Besides, always add one new skincare product at a time when changing products so you navigate if they cause any side effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.