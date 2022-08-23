Here Are The Best And Worst Snacks To Eat At Work

Fruits and nuts are great snacks while at work

Snacking unlike the common notion is actually a healthy practice. What might make it unhealthy is what you consume. Snacking while working can be healthy and unhealthy based on what you are consuming.

Eating healthy snacks has various benefits. It gives us a jolt of energy if you go long hours without eating and your blood sugar levels fall. Helps reduce your appetite and helps us avoid overeating at our next meal.

Snacking is especially encouraged while any work as it helps boost our energy levels as well as mood. Snacking may also improve cognitive functions and help focus better. In this article, we list the best and worst snacks to have during work.

Best snacks to have while at work:

Here is a small list of snacks that are encouraged while you are at work.

1. Fruits

Fruits are one of the healthiest and easiest snacks to eat at work. They can be cut and stored for the day at the beginning of the day. Fruits are also rich in various nutrients such as vitamins, iron, fibre, etc. Certain fruits such as berries and kiwi may also help improve mood.

2. Yogurt cups

Yogurt cups work as very convenient snacks while at work. Along with being rich in nutrients such as vitamins, protein, calcium, etc., they are also very filling. However, make sure to consume unflavoured low-sugar yogurt cups.

3. Popcorn

Popcorn is extremely low in calories and full of various nutrients. You must ensure you consume homemade popcorn and not store-bought or ready-to-make variations as they are low in nutrients and high in sodium, trans fat, etc.

4. Nuts

Nuts are one the most nutritious and easy snacks to consume and store while at work. They are usually non-perishable if sealed properly and kept in a cool and dry place. They are also rich in various nutrients that boost our overall nutrient intake and energy.

Worst snacks to have while at work:

Listed below are the worst foods to snack on while you are at work.

1. Packed chips

Packed chips no matter what kind is the worst snack to have while at work. They are not only loud to deal with but have almost no nutritive value. They are often fried, high in sodium, high in trans fat, etc., which makes them extremely unhealthy.

2. Baked chips

This may be surprising but baked chips are not much healthier than normal fried chips. Baked chips are still rich in sodium and other preservatives that are unhealthy for us. Furthermore, excessive cooking kills any and all nutrients in the vegetables being turned into chips.

3. Store-bought drinks

Most store-bought drinks are extremely high in sugar as this helps elevate their taste. Besides being high in sugar they might also be high in calories and low in overall nutrients. High sugar may also make you dehydrated.

4. Dried fruits

Dried fruits may be often mistaken to be as healthy as nuts but that is incorrect. Dried fruits are often saturated with high levels of sugar even if they are rich in nutrients. You are advised to go for nuts instead of dried fruits.

In conclusion, snacking may be healthy and encouraged if you pick the right snacks. Make sure to also consume these foods responsibly. Even if the snack is healthy, abundance can affect your hunger levels during meal times. Overeating may also increase your calorie intake for the day.

