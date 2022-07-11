Here Are 9 Foods That Can Help You Boost Dopamine Naturally

Strawberries have been proven to boost the production of dopamine and other happy hormones

Dopamine is a hormone that is produced in the adrenal gland of the body. It is a neurotransmitter that plays an integral role in the functioning of various actions in the body and brain. Some of the main functions of dopamine are to contribute to movement, memory, moods, attention, and so on. Having an adequate level of dopamine in the body is necessary for the body.

Our lifestyle, what we eat, how often we exercise, etc. all contribute to the levels of dopamine and ‘happy hormones' in the body. Hence, it is important to take conscious measures toward maintaining the correct level of dopamine in the body. In this article, we discuss foods that naturally boost the production of dopamine.

9 foods that boost dopamine production in the body:

1. Fish

Fish are rich in protein which also makes them rich in various amino acids. Amino acids have been proven to aid the production of dopamine in the body.

2. Poultry

Similar to fish and other high-protein foods, poultry meats are high in amino acids. Along with this, they also help boost dopamine without promoting appetite.

3. Dairy products

Dairy products such as milk, cheese, yogurt, etc. are a great source of amino acids for vegetarians. Cheese and yogurt in particular greatly boost the production of happy hormones in the body.

4. Strawberries

Strawberries not only boost the production of dopamine but serotonin as well. Strawberries are also a great source of antioxidants that shield the body from external radicals hence promoting good overall health. Although various other fruits have been proven to boost dopamine production.

5. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables scientifically called the cruciferous vegetable group consists of lettuce, spinach, cabbage, kale, cauliflower, broccoli, and many more. They act as great dopamine boosters for vegans.

6. Green tea

Green tea is a great beverage if you wish to increase your dopamine levels naturally. Green tea is high in caffeine which boosts our energy levels. Along with this, it also boosts our metabolism. It is also rich in antioxidants and promotes better overall health.

7. Eggs

Eggs are considered superfoods for a reason. Eggs are very rich in amino acids as well as other nutrients that aid in the production of dopamine in the body.

8. Nuts

Nuts are another great source of amino acids, especially for vegans and vegetarians. As they are also rich in other nutrients it is a great addition to your diet if you naturally want to boost the production of happy hormones.

9. Coffee

Coffee similar to green tea is a high-caffeine beverage. This makes it an energy and hormone booster instantly. Drinking caffeine can improve your dopamine levels and also increase productiveness.

In conclusion, what we eat significantly influences the production of various hormones and several body functions. Therefore, we must be mindful of the food we consume daily. Eating a well-balanced diet is the key to a healthy mind as well as body. We do also encourage you to engage in physical activities as participating in them also greatly affects your hormone levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.