Heart: Here's How Walking Can Be Beneficial For Diabetics

Engaging in regular walking can help lower blood pressure levels

Walking is a form of physical activity where a person moves at a moderate pace using their legs to propel themselves forward. It is a low-impact exercise and can be easily incorporated into daily routine as a mode of transportation or recreational activity.

Walking is generally considered a healthy activity for people of all ages and fitness levels. It offers numerous health benefits, including increased cardiovascular fitness, improved joint and muscle strength, weight management, reduced risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes, improved mood, and enhanced mental well-being.

Walking is particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes. Regular physical activity, such as walking, helps improve insulin sensitivity, lowers blood sugar levels, aids in weight management, reduces the risk of complications associated with diabetes, and contributes to overall better diabetes management. Keep reading as we list some common benefits of walking for people with diabetes.

Here are 10 ways walking can benefit the health of people with diabetes and boost overall health:

1. Improved blood sugar control

Walking helps regulate blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake in the muscles, leading to improved glycemic control.

2. Weight management

Regular walking can aid in weight loss or weight maintenance. It burns calories and contributes to a healthy body weight, reducing the risk of obesity-related complications in people with diabetes.

3. Cardiovascular health

Walking is a cardiovascular exercise that strengthens the heart and improves circulation. It helps lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, which are more prevalent in people with diabetes.

4. Reduced insulin resistance

Walking helps improve insulin action, reducing insulin resistance. This can lead to lower insulin requirements and enhance overall diabetes management.

5. Lower blood pressure

Engaging in regular walking can help lower blood pressure levels. This is particularly beneficial for people with diabetes who often have high blood pressure, reducing the risk of cardiovascular complications.

6. Improved cholesterol levels

Walking raises high-density lipoprotein (HDL or "good") cholesterol while reducing low-density lipoprotein (LDL or "bad") cholesterol. Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is essential for people with diabetes to prevent cardiovascular issues.

7. Enhanced mood and mental health

Walking stimulates the release of endorphins, which can improve mood and reduce stress and anxiety. It can also alleviate symptoms of depression, which can be common among individuals with diabetes.

8. Increased energy levels

Regular walking can improve overall fitness levels and boost energy levels. It can combat fatigue often experienced by people with diabetes, promoting a more active lifestyle.

9. Improved joint health

Walking is a low-impact exercise that helps improve joint flexibility and strength. It can be particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes who also suffer from conditions like arthritis.

10. Overall well-being

Walking provides an opportunity for social interaction and connection with nature (when done outdoors), leading to an overall improved sense of well-being. It can also promote better sleep patterns, further enhancing health for people with diabetes.

It is important to consult with healthcare professionals, such as doctors or diabetes educators, before starting or modifying any exercise routine, including walking, to ensure it aligns with individual health conditions and goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.