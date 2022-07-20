Heart Health: Can Lack Of Proper Sleep Increase Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases?

A poor sleep cycle increases your risk of developing type-2 diabetes

Is a good night's sleep important?

We spend a great fraction of our lives sleeping. Practicing a task for such a large sum of our life affects our life significantly. Lack of proper sleep might one feel lethargic the day after. Prolonged lack of proper sleep may have more serious effects on our bodies.

How does lack of proper sleep affect us?

Lack of sleep may cause a decline in focus, memory, and other cognitive functions. Lack of sleep affects various other organs like our heart. Many studies show that prolonged disturbed sleep cycles may increase one's risk of many cardiovascular diseases. In this article, we discuss the various adverse effects loss of sleep has on our heart health.

How can sleep affect our heart health?

Lack of proper sleep may also be due to untreated or undiagnosed sleeping disorders. It is important to see a doctor if you have been experiencing trouble sleeping at night. Here are some cardiovascular diseases that you may be prone to if you have an irregular sleep cycle.

1. Type 2 diabetes

One of the main reasons for developing diabetes may be obesity. Lack of sleep has proven to cause obesity due to lack of energy and reduction in the release of various hormones. Some of these hormones release feelings of satiation. Lack of sleep may also result in insulin resistance. This insulin resistance causes a hike in blood sugar and may ultimately lead to type 2 diabetes.

2. Heart attack

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart suddenly gets blocked. Sleep deprivation, suddenly waking up, or other disturbances during sleep can cause a myocardial infarction.

3. Heart stroke

A stroke occurs when the blood flow to our brain suddenly shuts off. This shutting off of blood reduces oxygen in the heart significantly which may be life-threatening. This cut-off occurs due to blood clots or blacks caused due to plaque or other conditions. Poor sleep increases the risk of stroke as it may also be caused due to high blood pressure.

4. High blood pressure

Our blood pressure is significantly influenced by our sleep cycle. We are expected to sleep for at least 7-9 hours daily. Sleeping for less than 7 hours may cause hypertension. When we are sleeping, our blood pressure slows down. Lack of proper sleep causes our blood pressure to stay high for a longer period.

5. Heart failure

Heart failure is a life-threatening heart condition that occurs due to a lack of enough blood being pumped across the body. This lack of blood and oxygen in various parts of the body leads to heart failure. People that have severely disturbed sleep cycles may be at risk of this.

What is the takeaway?

A poor sleep cycle can do more harm than you may think. Many factors influence our quality of sleep. The best way to maintain a good sleep cycle and heart health is to follow a healthy routine. Certain lifestyle changes can significantly improve your sleep cycle.

Exercising regularly can help you get better sleep. It also helps maintain a healthy weight as obesity makes you more prone to certain sleeping disorders. Avoiding sugary and caffeinated foods can also help you achieve better sleep. Drinking alcohol and smoking may also affect your quality of sleep and must be avoided.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.