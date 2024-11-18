Heart Health: 7 Tips For Managing Diabetes At Work

Drink water regularly to stay hydrated, as dehydration can affect blood sugar levels

Effectively managing diabetes at work can improve heart health by maintaining stable blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of cardiovascular complications. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to chronic inflammation, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol levels, all of which increase the risk of heart disease. By incorporating healthy practices individuals can lower their blood sugar and lipid levels. These habits improve blood circulation, reduce plaque buildup in arteries, and support overall heart function, fostering better cardiovascular health in the long term. Keep reading as we share some tips to help you manage diabetes while at work.

7 Tips to help manage diabetes at work

1. Plan and pack balanced meals

Carry healthy, balanced meals to work to prevent reliance on high-sugar or processed foods. Include complex carbohydrates like whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to ensure slow and steady energy release. Pack portion-controlled snacks such as nuts, seeds, or fresh fruit to avoid blood sugar spikes and dips. Meal prepping in advance can save time and make healthy eating convenient during busy workdays.

2. Stay hydrated

Drink water regularly to stay hydrated, as dehydration can affect blood sugar levels. Avoid sugary drinks like sodas and energy drinks, which can cause rapid spikes in glucose levels. Keep a refillable water bottle at your desk as a reminder to sip throughout the day. Herbal teas or unsweetened beverages are also good options.

3. Take regular movement breaks

Long hours of sitting can lead to insulin resistance. Set an alarm to get up and move every 30–60 minutes. Simple activities like stretching, walking around the office, or using the stairs instead of the elevator can improve blood circulation and lower glucose levels. Incorporating physical activity into your workday boosts energy and reduces stress as well.

4. Monitor blood sugar levels

Keep a glucometer at your workstation or in your bag to monitor blood sugar during the day. Regular checks can help you identify patterns and avoid unexpected highs or lows. Many modern devices sync with apps, making it easier to track your data and share it with your healthcare provider if needed.

5. Manage stress effectively

Stress can elevate blood sugar levels by triggering the release of stress hormones like cortisol. Practice mindfulness techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or even short walks to manage work-related stress. Setting boundaries to avoid overworking can also help maintain a healthy balance.

6. Communicate with your employer

Inform your employer or HR department about your diabetes if you're comfortable doing so. This can help ensure you get accommodations, such as flexible breaks for meals, access to a refrigerator for storing insulin, or the ability to work remotely when needed. Transparent communication fosters a supportive work environment.

7. Keep emergency supplies handy

Always have a small kit with essential diabetes supplies at work. This includes glucose tablets, a glucometer, extra insulin or medication, and snacks to treat low blood sugar episodes. Knowing you're prepared for emergencies can ease anxiety and help you manage unexpected situations confidently.

By incorporating these strategies, managing diabetes at work becomes easier, helping to improve not just blood sugar control but also overall well-being and productivity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.