Heart Check-Ups Could Predict Parkinson's Disease Risk: 6 Early Signs Of Parkinson's Disease

Regular heart check-ups can be helpful to predict and lower the risk of heart diseases. However, a new research suggests that it could be helpful for predicting Parkinson's disease risk as well. The research said that examining stress and inflammation levels in the heart can be an important predictor for Parkinson's disease as well. This could be helpful for physicians to test new therapies for treatment and delay the development of this disease. Researchers revealed that by the time this disease is diagnosed on the basis of tremors and other motor-control symptoms, 60% of them experience serious heart's links to the sympathetic nervous system. When these nerves are healthy, they increase the rate at which heart pumps blood and result in quick changes in blood pressure and heart activity. When neural degeneration takes place, the patient's body slows down in terms of responding to any form of stress. This can result in frequent falls, fatigue and can result in injuries linked to this disease. Researchers added that heart damage takes place in Parkinson's disease but the causes of the same are still unknown. Therefore, if regular heart check-ups are conducted, Parkinson's risk can be predicted beforehand and timely treatment can be provided to the one in need.

Parkinson's disease is a neurological movement disorder which nerve cells die and the dopamine levels in the brain start decreasing. Lack of dopamine in the body affects the way you move. The early signs and symptoms of Parkinson's are quite likely to be missed.

Here are 6 early signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease you should be aware of.

1. Small handwriting

Surprisingly, even a change in your handwriting could be an indicator of Parkinson's disease. Those affect with this disease find it difficult to control movement due to changes in the brain. This affects the fine motor skills of a person like the ability to write. People dealing with Parkinson's have a small and cramped handwriting. The letters in every word are comparatively smaller and placed close together.

2. Voice changes

Parkinson's affects a person's overall body movements including his or her ability to speak. Yes, a person dealing with Parkinson's disease experiences voice changes as well. In the early stages, the symptoms can be less dramatic. But over time, they are likely to get worse. Unintentionally, you start speaking more quietly and in a hoarse voice.

3. Posture

When your body movements get affected, your posture also starts to change. In the initial few stages, you might not notice the slight change in posture but eventually, it gets worse. A stooped and slouched posture is noticed in Parkinson's patients. Such posture affects coordination and balance in the body. Those dealing with back injuries also develop this posture but over time, their body straightens up again. This, however, does not happen in Parkinson's patients.

4. Sleep problems

When your body movements start to change, it takes a toll on your sleep patterns as well. People dealing with Parkinson's deal with uncontrolled body movements which can showcase when you are sleeping. Thrashing your arms, kicking and falling off the bed are some of the early signs of Parkinson's disease.

5. Tremors

One of the most recognizable signs of Parkinson's disease is tremors. Shaking or twitching of hands, feet or fingers could be an early sign of this disease. Over time, the tremors start to get worse and become more noticeable. These tremors are noticed when the body is at rest.

6. Stiff and slow movements

This is usually seen in people above 60 years of age. This is when their body is a little stiff and slow in movements in the morning. This developmental problem is quite common even in the healthy people. But with Parkinson's patients, this condition does not get better and worsens over time.

