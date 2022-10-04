Healthy Eating: Heres Your Guide To Healthy Grocery Shopping

Planning your meals for the week can help you better design your grocery shopping list

For many people, going food shopping may be a stressful and daunting experience. For instance, many of my patients struggle to decide which foods to add to their shopping carts at the grocery store and don't know where to start.

Furthermore, it can be challenging to distinguish between foods that are actually nutritious and those that are best left on the shelves due to the seemingly unlimited variety of foods available, frequently in packaging that is deceptive.

We go over the fundamentals of healthy grocery shopping in this article, including how to choose nutrient-dense foods, make a shrewd shopping list, and stock up so you can go grocery shopping less frequently.

Here are things to keep in mind for successful healthy grocery shopping:

1. Create a list and stick to it

For many people, going food shopping may be a stressful and daunting experience. For instance, many people struggle to decide which foods to add to their shopping carts at the grocery store and don't know where to start. A healthy, balanced diet should typically consist mostly of whole, nutrient-dense foods. I'm referring to foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, seeds, and protein-rich foods like fish and eggs. You should put these foods at the top of your list.

2. Pre-plan your weekly meals

Instead of bringing a typical shopping list with you to the store, you can if you'd like bring a weekly menu. The ingredients you'll need for the meals you want to prepare for the upcoming week can be listed on this menu. For instance, if you enjoy meal planning, consider printing the recipes you want to use. Then just base your purchases on the ingredient listings.

3. Opt for fresh options

Whether your food comes in boxes and cans or is freshly harvested from a farm or field is the easiest, simplest way to determine how healthy it is. Your cooking and eating habits need to change back to the healthy side if more than half of your purchases are prepared foods. To do this, buy more fresh produce such as fruits, vegetables, juices, and dairy products.

4. Don't fall for diet-friendly alternatives

Keeping a healthy diet and lifestyle is receiving more and more attention globally. It has given rise to a lot of fat-free, diet-friendly, low-calorie, etc. food alternatives. Although these foods are sometimes good for our health. Other times they might be marketed as healthy but may not actually provide the benefits your body needs.

5. Don't enter aisles for foods you don't need

It can seem simple but can be tough when grocery shopping. Avoid entering aisles for frozen snacks, chips, desserts, ice creams, etc. if you want to avoid buying these unhealthy foods. It can be hard to resist these foods when they are right in front of you. Make sure to stick to aisles that have the foods you need.

6. Shop groceries on a full stomach

This may be one of the easiest ways to ensure you don't end up straying away from your grocery list. Grocery shopping on an empty stomach might make you more prone to reaching for appetising and less healthy foods.

In conclusion, preparing beforehand is the way to go. Researching and studying calories, nutritional value and other factors can help you better pick out foods that are healthy for you and fit your nutritional needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.