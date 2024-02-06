Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Full Until Lunch

Besan chilla is tasty yet nutritious

It is crucial to eat a healthy, wholesome breakfast. A filling breakfast helps you kick-start the day. It also fuels your body to perform different activities throughout the day. Therefore, it is often advised to eat a fibre and protein-rich breakfast. Both fibre and protein can keep you full for longer and prevent unnecessary hunger pangs. Missing breakfast or not eating the right foods can make you feel hungry before lunch. As a result, you'll end up consuming extra calories. If you are wondering what to eat for breakfast, we've some options for you. Take a look.

Filling, healthy breakfast options

1. Eggs

Eggs are loaded with protein. A protein-rich breakfast can promote satiety and control hunger pangs. You can prepare eggs in different ways and enjoy them with some fibre-rich vegetables.

2. Oatmeal

Oats are a good source of carbs that promote the feeling of fullness and alertness. It is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre. You can add freshly chopped fruits to oats with some nuts and seeds to add the goodness of protein.

3. Chia pudding with nut butter

Chia seeds are weight loss-friendly. High fibre and protein content makes them a perfect breakfast option. So, for breakfast enjoy some chia pudding with your favourite food, nuts and seeds. Adding some nut butter will make it even more filling.

4. Banana

Bananas are a great source of carbs that can provide adequate energy to your brain and body. This fruit is also a great source of potassium and other essential nutrients. Therefore, you must add bananas to your breakfast meal.

You can add banana to smoothies, oatmeal, chia pudding, fruit salad or eat as it is. It can also be enjoyed with peanut butter.

5. Besan chilla with paneer

Besan chilla is a good source of protein. It is tasty yet nutritious. Add a paneer filling to make it even more nutritious.

Other than these you can also try smoothies, quinoa salad, avocado toast, egg sandwich, banana almond toast, protein shake and egg muffins.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.