Health Expert Luke Coutinho Tells Us To Chew Your Food Slowly: Know Why Is It Important For Your Health

Chewing your food properly can help in the smooth digestion and nutrient absorption. When you chew your food properly, your body releases digestive enzymes in the stomach that help to break down food so that your body can convert it into energy. When food is not digested properly, you can suffer from digestive issues such as indigestion, acidity, bloating, heartburn, constipation, headache and low energy. The simple act of chewing food in your mouth helps to break down larger particles of food into smaller particles. This helps to reduce stress on the esophagus and thereby helps the stomach to metabolize your food. When food is chewed thoroughly, you also release a lot of saliva, which contains digestive enzymes. As you release these enzymes into the throat and stomach, it helps to improve the digestive process.

In addition to chewing your food completely, there are other ways as well to improve digestion and reduce the risk of constipation and bloating. For this you should avoid drinking water or beverages in between the meals. Too much liquid in the stomach will slow down digestion. You should concentrate on the meals while eating. For instance, avoid distractions such as television, talking or eating on the run so that you are calm and focused during the meal. This also makes the meal more enjoyable. Make sure you chew the tiniest piece possible. If you can still feel parts of the food in your mouth, this means you have not chewed it properly.

Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post focuses on the benefits of chewing your food well as it helps treat acidity, indigestion and bloating.

Top 5 health benefits of chewing your food properly you should know:

1. A healthy weight:

When a person takes time to chew his food, he will take a longer time to finish his meal. People who eat slowly tend to eat less. As people eat, the brain gets the message to indicate that they are getting full. If you chew your meals too fast, you may be done with your food, but the brain still thinks that you are hungry. When this occurs, you are likely to eat more and consume more calories, which can lead to weight gain.

2. Helps in breakdown of fats:

The saliva has certain enzymes that can help break down the food. For instance, lingual lipase is one of the enzymes produced by the salivary glands under the tongue, which helps break down fats. Longer exposure to saliva while chewing food means longer exposure to this enzyme. If fat is not broken down thoroughly and is left unprocessed, it can lead to indigestion. Longer exposure to saliva through chewing food properly also helps the food travel down the esophagus easily, since it lubricates or softens the food.

3. Better digestion:

The chewing process predigests your food into small pieces thus, making it easier to digest. Digestion is actually a very demanding and an extremely important task for your body. It requires a great deal of energy, especially if forced to digest improperly chewed food. Chewing properly allows your stomach to work more efficiently and break down your food faster.

4. Promotes growth and repair in the body:

Food is complex and contains many types of molecules including proteins. Proteins are critical because they are broken down into amino acids, and amino acids are the building blocks for growth and development. They are vital for healthy life as we cannot create or store amino acids in our body. If we do not chew our food properly it creates a barrier to the digestion of proteins and ultimately to the digestion of amino acids.

