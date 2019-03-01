Health Expert Luke Coutinho Talks About Enema And The Hidden Dangers To It

Enema should be done only under the supervision or advice of a physician.

Have you ever heard of enema? Broadly speaking, enema is the introduction of a fluid into the rectum and large intestine through the anus. Enemas are used for a variety of reasons. These include detoxification, constipation and even weight loss. Enema should be done only under the supervision or advice of a physician. However, undergoing the process of enema frequently can have poor health outcomes. This leads to poor health outcomes. Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post said, "There is a new fad. People are using enemas and intensive colon cleansing to feel lighter, lose weight and combat constipation. This is extremely dangerous with severe side effects." His post also said, there are no short cuts to weight loss, glowing skin and flat tummies. This new fad enema is destructive to one's health.

Doing enema on a regular basis (is two to three times a week) can harm to muscles in the intestine. Regular enema use can also lead to a condition called hyponatremia. This condition is also called water intoxication. Hyponatremia is an imbalance of the electrolytes that occurs when the body does not have enough sodium (salt). Acute hyponatremia can be dangerous and may require treatment with medication or IV fluids. Hyponatremia can cause muscle spasms and swelling of the brain that leads to mental impairment. This is a particular concern when using enemas with plain tap water.

On extreme cases overuse of phosphate enemas in order to treat constipation can lead to a condition called hyperphosphatemia. In this condition in which the blood levels of phosphate salts become elevated.

Enema also puts you at a risk include perforation of the rectum, which further requires surgery to repair and possible damage to internal organs. Furthermore, the "washing" out of the rectum and intestine can interfere with your body's normal absorption of nutrients and fluids. This further leads to chemical imbalances and weakening the muscles.

Persistent diarrhea duet to enema may result in a serious loss of body water (dehydration) and salt or minerals. This may have a negative effect to the kidneys and heart. You may also suffer discomfort in the belly or mild abdominal cramps or gas. If these symptoms worsen you must consult a doctor immediately.

Also, if you suffer from the symptoms of dehydration, you must contact the doctor immediately. Some common symptoms of diarrhea are dry mouth and constantly feeling thirsty, lack of tears, dizziness, nausea, light headedness, or pale and wrinkled skin.

Before doing enema, you must consult the doctor or pharmacist and tell him about your medical history, especially if you suffer from serious loss of body water (dehydration), high or low levels of certain minerals in the blood (such as potassium, calcium, sodium, phosphate), kidney disease, certain digestive problems, heart disease or liver disease.

