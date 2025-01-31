Health Data Finds 1 Of 2 Indians Have A Lifestyle Disorder; How We Must Focus On Preventive Healthcare

Redcliffe Labs conducted a comprehensive study that has unveiled concerning trends regarding the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders in India. Analysing health data from 2.8 million individuals, the study found that every second Indian faces the risk of developing health conditions linked to lifestyle choices, with 52% of those affected being women and 48% men. Conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, lipid imbalances, kidney issues, fatty liver disease, arthritis, cardiovascular disorders, and even cancer are now becoming more widespread. Experts attribute this growing burden to rapid urbanisation, increasingly sedentary habits, high stress levels, unhealthy diets, excessive screen time, and the widespread availability of ultra-processed foods.

The results highlight the critical need for proactive healthcare initiatives. Promoting awareness and empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being can play a vital role in reducing the prevalence of these diseases. Keep reading as we share preventive measures you can take to reduce your risk of lifestyle disorders.

Preventive tips to reduce your risk of lifestyle disorders

1. Adopt a balanced diet

Focus on whole, unprocessed foods like fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid ultra-processed foods high in sugar, trans fats, and additives, as they contribute to metabolic disorders, fatty liver, and cardiovascular diseases.

2. Engage in regular physical activity

Counteract sedentary habits by incorporating at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, such as walking, cycling, yoga, or strength training. Regular movement improves insulin sensitivity, supports heart health, and reduces joint stiffness in arthritis.

3. Manage stress effectively

Chronic stress is a major contributor to hormonal imbalances, cardiovascular issues, and metabolic disorders. Practice stress-relieving activities like meditation, deep breathing exercises, journaling, or spending time in nature to maintain mental and physical well-being.

4. Prioritise quality sleep

Poor sleep disrupts hormone regulation, leading to weight gain, increased cortisol levels, and insulin resistance. Aim for 7–9 hours of restful sleep each night by maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and limiting screen time before bed.

5. Stay hydrated and support kidney health

Proper hydration is essential for kidney function and detoxification. Drink plenty of water throughout the day while limiting sugary and caffeinated beverages that can contribute to kidney strain and dehydration.

6. Limit screen time and encourage active breaks

Prolonged digital exposure contributes to poor posture, eye strain, disrupted sleep cycles, and increased stress. Set screen time limits and take regular movement breaks to reduce eye fatigue.

7. Maintain a healthy weight

Excess weight increases the risk of diabetes, thyroid dysfunction, fatty liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Focus on mindful eating, portion control, and a well-balanced lifestyle rather than restrictive diets for sustainable weight management.

8. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption contribute to liver damage, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic imbalances. Reducing or eliminating these habits can significantly lower the risk of developing lifestyle-related disorders.

9. Stay proactive with regular health screenings

Preventive healthcare measures, such as routine screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol levels, kidney function, and thyroid health, help detect issues early. Early intervention allows for better management and reduces the risk of severe complications.

By making these lifestyle adjustments, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of chronic conditions and improve their overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.