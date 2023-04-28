Haircare Tips: 5 Yoga Poses To Help Fight Hair Problems

Yoga can help manage hair problems and improve overall wellbeing

Yoga has been known for its benefits to the mind and body. It helps reduce stress and anxiety levels, improves flexibility, increases focus and concentration, and also promotes overall physical and emotional health. One of the lesser-known benefits of yoga is its ability to enhance hair growth and health. Read on as we share some effective yoga poses that will help improve your hair health.

5 Yoga poses that will boost your hair health:

1. Sasangasana

This pose helps to improve blood circulation to the scalp, which in turn can help to nourish hair roots and promote hair growth.

Start off in child position by placing your hands on your heels and pulling your forehead towards your knees with the top of your head on the floor

Exhale and push the hips upwards towards the ceiling while firmly holding onto the heels. Press the forehead as closely to the knees as you can while rolling onto the summit of your head

Take four to eight breaths while holding the position

To exhale slowly, lower your hips to your heels and into child posture by lowering your forehead to the floor

2. Adho Mukha Svanasana

This pose helps to reduce stress and improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can prevent hair loss.

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

3. Sirsasana

This pose helps to reduce stress and improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can stimulate hair growth.

Kneel down and grip onto your elbows

After that, lower the arms to the floor directly beneath the shoulders

Maintaining the position of the elbows, bring your hands together and interlace your fingers to create a triangle with your arms

Keep your elbows from flaring out

With the hands clasped behind the head, place it on the ground

Straighten your knees, point your hips upward, and curl your toes

Approaching your shoulders is the first step

The right knee should be brought into your chest, followed by the opposite knee

Your back will become straight as a result

Lift your legs to the heavens as you take a breath

While maintaining your feet a little in front of you, straighten your legs upward

Bring your attention to a stable point, ideally one that is at eye level

Take slow, smooth breaths and maintain the position for however long is comfortable

4. Uttanasana

This pose helps to reduce stress and improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can promote hair growth.

Keep your arms parallel to your thighs and straight

Exhale now, then bend forward using your hip joints rather than your waist to do so

Your stomach and chest have to be in front of your thighs

Beginners frequently squat to perform Uttanasana

People with greater flexibility may find it simpler to stoop without bending their knees

Try now to bend over and touch your knees. then make an effort to grasp your ankles' backs

Hold this posture for 20–30 seconds while maintaining normal breathing

Put your hands on your hips and slowly return to the starting posture while exhaling

Breathe out and unwind

5. Ustrasana

This pose helps to improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can promote hair growth and prevent hair problems. It also helps to reduce stress and tension, which can lead to hair loss.

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

With time and practice, yoga can make a significant difference to overall hair health, thereby encouraging individuals to live a healthier and happier lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.