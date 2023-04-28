Haircare Tips: 5 Yoga Poses To Help Fight Hair Problems

Yoga has been known for its benefits to the mind and body. It helps reduce stress and anxiety levels, improves flexibility, increases focus and concentration, and also promotes overall physical and emotional health. One of the lesser-known benefits of yoga is its ability to enhance hair growth and health. Read on as we share some effective yoga poses that will help improve your hair health.
5 Yoga poses that will boost your hair health:
1. Sasangasana
- This pose helps to improve blood circulation to the scalp, which in turn can help to nourish hair roots and promote hair growth.
- Start off in child position by placing your hands on your heels and pulling your forehead towards your knees with the top of your head on the floor
- Exhale and push the hips upwards towards the ceiling while firmly holding onto the heels. Press the forehead as closely to the knees as you can while rolling onto the summit of your head
- Take four to eight breaths while holding the position
- To exhale slowly, lower your hips to your heels and into child posture by lowering your forehead to the floor
2. Adho Mukha Svanasana
This pose helps to reduce stress and improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can prevent hair loss.
- Lay flat on the ground facing the floor
- Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body
- Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)
- On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet
- Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms
- Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)
- Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least
3. Sirsasana
This pose helps to reduce stress and improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can stimulate hair growth.
- Kneel down and grip onto your elbows
- After that, lower the arms to the floor directly beneath the shoulders
- Maintaining the position of the elbows, bring your hands together and interlace your fingers to create a triangle with your arms
- Keep your elbows from flaring out
- With the hands clasped behind the head, place it on the ground
- Straighten your knees, point your hips upward, and curl your toes
- Approaching your shoulders is the first step
- The right knee should be brought into your chest, followed by the opposite knee
- Your back will become straight as a result
- Lift your legs to the heavens as you take a breath
- While maintaining your feet a little in front of you, straighten your legs upward
- Bring your attention to a stable point, ideally one that is at eye level
- Take slow, smooth breaths and maintain the position for however long is comfortable
4. Uttanasana
This pose helps to reduce stress and improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can promote hair growth.
- Keep your arms parallel to your thighs and straight
- Exhale now, then bend forward using your hip joints rather than your waist to do so
- Your stomach and chest have to be in front of your thighs
- Beginners frequently squat to perform Uttanasana
- People with greater flexibility may find it simpler to stoop without bending their knees
- Try now to bend over and touch your knees. then make an effort to grasp your ankles' backs
- Hold this posture for 20–30 seconds while maintaining normal breathing
- Put your hands on your hips and slowly return to the starting posture while exhaling
- Breathe out and unwind
5. Ustrasana
This pose helps to improve blood circulation to the scalp, which can promote hair growth and prevent hair problems. It also helps to reduce stress and tension, which can lead to hair loss.
- Sit while resting on your calves and knees
- Your thighs should not be touching your calves
- Now slowly place your hands on your ankle
- At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes
With time and practice, yoga can make a significant difference to overall hair health, thereby encouraging individuals to live a healthier and happier lifestyle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.