Haircare: Struggling With Hair Loss? Add These Herbs To Your Diet For Better Hair Health

Certain herbs can help boost the health of your hair and scalp

Our hair is a very important part of our bodies. Taking good care of our health and diet can help improve the health of your health. Making good dietary choices can help treat as well as prevent many haircare issues.

Herbs have been used for thousands of years to hydrate the scalp and encourage the development of thick, strong hair. They are a significant part of most people's diet in India. In this article, we've discussed a few of the best options for your hair and why they work.

Use these herbs for better overall hair health:

1. Lavender

One of the well-known herbs that will aid in promoting hair development and reducing baldness is lavender. Strong anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and antiseptic properties can be found in Lavandula angustifolia oil. The circulation in the scalp is boosted, new hair growth is strengthened, and the scalp's natural oil production is brought into balance by lavender oil.

2. Aloe vera

In terms of skin or hair care, aloe vera gel is a godsend. You need a proper and balanced pH to promote healthy hair development. Aloe vera gel can be helpful in this situation. Moreover, it functions as a natural conditioner and stops hair loss. Use the gel directly to your scalp and hair to begin the process of thorough nourishing.

3. Bringraj

The Indian herb bhringraj, also known as false daisy is rich in vitamins, minerals, and iron. Bhringraj oil is widely used to treat a variety of hair issues. A natural treatment for hair loss and hair growth is bhringraj. By enhancing blood flow to the scalp and hair follicles, it calms the scalp. It also stimulates the hair roots and follicles to encourage the creation of new, healthy hair.

4. Amla

Amla, which is rich in vitamin C, is crucial to any skincare and hair care routine. It has antioxidants and vital fatty acids, which help to strengthen hair follicles and give hair strength and lustre. Amla helps to dissolve grease and debris from follicles and removes dandruff, thus it is generally good for the health of the hair and scalp. Using amla oil to massage the scalp helps improve blood flow. In order to encourage hair growth, it gives vital nutrients to hair follicles.

5. Methi seeds

Methi seeds, also known as fenugreek seeds, are a staple in every Indian kitchen. Due to its seeds' abundance in proteins, folic acid, vitamins A, C, and K, it is regarded as the finest Ayurveda remedy. A protein called nicotinic acid, found in fenugreek seeds, is well known for being particularly helpful against dandruff, hair loss, and other forms of scalp issues. It nourishes your hair, which encourages hair development.

6. Peppermint

This herb is more for the scalp than the hair, yet healthy hair always starts with a healthy scalp. In addition to calming and soothing an inflamed scalp, peppermint also stimulates hair follicles, promoting healthier hair development. It works wonders in the treatment of dandruff and other fungus-related disorders. You can either use shampoos and conditioners infused with peppermint or use peppermint essential oil in combination with any carrier oil of your choosing.

Incorporate these nutritious and flavourful herbs to your diet to improve the health of hair along with overall health of your body and mind.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.