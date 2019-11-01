Struggling With Hair Fall? Here Are 5 Amazing Herbs Which Might Help And Contribute To Hair Growth

Hair Fall Control: Fight hair fall naturally with ayurvedic herbs

Still searching the best solution for hair fall? There is an endless list of products which claim to reduce hair fall. But are these products worth your time and money? Hair fall is a common problem these days. Hair fall can be a difficult problem to deal with. Do you know some ayurvedic herbs can help you fight hair fall? These herbs can promote hair growth and help you deal with hair fall in a natural way. Ayurveda has been in practice since ages. Here are some effective herbs for hair fall which you can easily find. These herbs are loaded with essential nutrients. These work by promoting the scalp help and providing strength to the hair follicles.

Hair Fall Remedies: 5 magical herbs to fight hair fall

1. Amla

Amla also known as Indian gooseberry is loaded with vitamin C. It is also rich in other essential nutrients and antioxidants. You can use it for better hair health. There are many ways to use amla for hair fall. You can add amla to your diet and consume it every day. You can also apply dry amla powder in various ways and apply it on your hair and scalp for amazing benefits.

2. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds commonly known as methi are amazing for your hair health. Fenugreek seeds contain vitamin C, potassium and nicotinic acid. It prevents hair fall and supports scalp health. It promotes hair follicle health. You can soak some fenugreek seeds overnight. Make a paste of it and mix it with some curd. Apply this pack at least 30 minutes before you wash your hair.

3. Curry leaves

Curry leaves are easy available in almost every garden. These leaves are rich in vitamin C, phosphorus, iron, calcium and nicotinic acid. You can use fresh curry leaves for your hair and fight hair fall. You can make a mask with curry leaves. You can also boil some curry leaves in coconut oil and use this mixture for as your hair to fight hair fall.

4. Aloe vera

Aloe vera can be the ultimate solution to your hair problems. It is an amazing plant which is loaded with beauty benefits. Aloe vera can be used for both skin and hair. It can help you balance the pH of your scalp and help in better hair growth. It will also improve your hair quality and give a natural shine to your hair.

5. Bhringraj

Bhringraj is a powerful herb that can help you fight hair fall. It promotes scalp health and kills the bacteria that cause hair fall. It will nourish the hair follicles which can further contribute to healthy hair growth.

