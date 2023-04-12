Gut: 6 Foods To Eat When You Have An Upset Stomach

Digestive issues can lead to stomach ache and cause other health issues

Upset stomach, also known as dyspepsia, is a feeling of discomfort or pain in your upper abdomen. It can be caused by a variety of factors such as overeating or eating too quickly, eating spicy, fatty, or greasy foods or drinking alcohol or caffeine. Stress or anxiety along with gastrointestinal disorders such as acid reflux, gastritis, or peptic ulcers can also lead to a poor digestive system.

Through her Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares certain foods that may be helpful in improving our overall gut health. She writes, “When your stomach is upset, you want to make sure you are doing everything to mitigate the symptoms and feel better. You want to eat easy to digest foods.”

“Well, it is best to avoid anything high in fire or fat and to stick with simple carbohydrates and lean protein sources that the body can break down easily. While it is very common to experience an upset stomach from time to time, if you are someone who deals with an upset stomach here are foods that may help improve your tummy troubles.” She continues.

6 Foods that will help cure an empty stomach, as per the expert:

1. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which work wonders on an upset stomach.

2. Licorice

Licorice has been shown to decrease inflammation of the stomach lining and increase the production of protective mucus which lines the stomach.

3. Flaxseeds

Flaxseed is a good source of dietary fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, two things that really help vour digestive system.

4. Bananas

Bananas have prebiotic properties. The pectin content absorbs excess liquid in the intestines, making the stool firmer and reducing the amount and duration of diarrhoea.

5. Probiotics

Eating foods rich in probiotics, the bacteria that are good for your gut, may help correct this imbalance and reduce symptoms of gas, bloating, or irregular bowel movements.

6. Bland Carbs

Bland carbohydrates like rice, oatmeal, crackers, and toast may help people with upset stomachs. Plain white rice is a great choice when dealing with gastrointestinal issues. It is easy to digest and packed with carbohydrates, which provide energy.

Look at her post:

Here are some other tips you can follow to treat an upset stomach:

Drink lots of water to stay hydrated. Avoid spicy, fatty, and greasy foods. Eat slowly and chew your food properly. Reduce stress and anxiety through relaxation techniques such as meditation or yoga. Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Take over-the-counter antacids or acid reducers such as ranitidine or omeprazole. Get enough rest to allow your body to heal.

These dietary and lifestyle tips will help cure upset stomach and improve your gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.