Got Split Ends? Don't Cut Your Hair... Try These Easy-Peasy Natural Remedies To Remove Split Ends Once And For All

Have split ends been the worst nightmare that you have been living with so far? Then look no further as you have reached the right place. Also known as Trichoptilosis, split ends are usually a sign of not-so-healthy hair. Constant hair styling, use of hair straighteners and curlers and spas with harmful chemicals are a few reasons why you have split ends. Good nutrition also plays a huge role in terms of determining your hair quality and risks of getting split ends. In this article today, we are going to talk about natural ways to get rid of split ends without getting a haircut, or even worse hair burn.

Split ends treatment: natural ways to get rid of split ends

Dermatologist Dr Rahul Sharma says that split ends are indeed the cause of constant hair styling, hair colours, blow drying, ironing, curling, or chemical-laden shampoos, conditioners and serums etc. Regular hair styling and use of these products can hamper hair health even in those who consume a healthy diet and get proper nutrition.

Proper nutrition can help you have healthy hair devoid of split ends

"Triochoptilosis occurs as a result of mechanical damage caused to hair because of reasons mentioned above. Lack of biotin in diet can also result in trichoptilosis or split ends," says Dr Rahul.

Agres Dr Kiran Godse, also a dermatologist. "Split ends take place when hair gets too weak and starts to break near the end of the hair shaft. Overuse of heated styling devices, harsh styling products, overexposure to sunlight, etc., can promote split ends."

Split ends: Causes of split ends

It is important to understand that having split ends is not like having a disease. Dr Rahul gives the following causes

Chemical trauma for hair because of regular treatment

Split ends may also because obsessive compulsive disorder or the hair pulling disorder

Constant traumatising hair through heat treatment. They are the reason why you get split ends shortly after getting a hair cut.

How to get rid of split ends?

Dr Rahul says that you cannot reverse split ends or completely get rid of them. It is only through a proper hair care routine that you can bid good bye to split ends and get naturally healthy and glowing hair.

1. Do constant hair oiling. Try to oil your hair for a minimum of 15 minutes before you shampoo your hair. Overnight hair oiling is always the better option. Popular hair oil for healthy air devoid of split ends are:

Coconut oil

Almond oil

Amla oil

Hair oil infused with aloe vera gel

Mustard oil

Olive oil

Hair oils with amla reetha and shikakai

Vitamin E and biotin supplement, or egg yolk hair mask can help you get rid of split ends naturally

2. Biotin supplements, as recommended by your dermatologist can help you get rid of split ends naturally.

3. Panthenol can help in retaining moisture in hair and improving texture of damaged hair. Panthenol is often a primary ingredient in hair masks and conditioners. It is a byproduct of pantothenic acid or Vitamin B-5.

4. Egg yolk hair mask can work like magic on split ends and help you get rid of them without getting a hair cut.

5. Trim your hair regularly and use deep conditioning shampoo and conditioner to reduce split ends, says Dr Kiran.

5. Honey can work wonders for getting you healthy hair devoid of split ends. Prepare a hair mask by mixing honey, curd, olive oil and egg yolk and apply on your scalp. Let it stay for around 20 to 25 minutes before getting a head wash.

6. Aloe vera gel can help you with split ends treatment and also avoid them. All you need to do is simply apply aloe vera gel on your hair and let it stay for 30 minutes. Wash your hair with a Vitamin-E enriched shampoo. Try it regularly until you find relief from nasty split ends.

(Dr Rahul Sharma is Consultant-Dermatologist at Nayati Medicity, Mathura)

(Dr Kiran Godse, Consultant Dermatologist at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

