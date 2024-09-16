Got A Sweet Tooth? Nutritionist Suggests Tasty And Healthy Avocado Dessert Recipe

Try this delicious avocado-based dessert today to curb sugar cravings

If you are trying to reduce your sugar intake, restricting yourself from desserts altogether might not be the only way to do it. Sometimes, it is impossible to say no to a sweet treat. If you want to eat healthier without giving up your sweet tooth, we might have the perfect guilt-free snack for you. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shared a healthy dessert recipe on her Instagram. It can be made easily using avocado, dates, cocoa powder and jaggery. She provides the step-by-step process of making the dish in the caption of her post.

Pooja Makhija writes, "Everyone knows I'm all about easy peasy cooking. And nothing gets easier. Also, heard of nourishing desserts?? Well, not many in the category, but this one leaves it mark and how! So yum, so good, so have to make again and again!"

Here is the recipe:

Ingredients

A ripe avocado

Dates - 3-4 (I added only 2 but it needed more)

Unsweetened cocoa powder- 1.5 tbsp

Jaggery - ½ tablespoon (which you can omit if you increase the dates)

Instructions

Mash all the ingredients together and serve chilled with the garnish of your choice.

Pooja Makhija has also shared an egg recipe on her Instagram page. The nutritionist gives a step-by-step demonstration of how to make the dish. She quotes a 2017 paediatrics study in the caption and writes, "Just one egg a day! I'd say add another 2-3 whites to this daily and then see the magic! 100% reference protein, easy digestion and assimilation and great retention in the human body. Eggs are a super food. Study quoted ‘A randomized Controlled Trial to Promote Egg Consumption in Complementary Feeding and Growth in Young Children: The Lulun Project' Published in: Pediatrics, 2017.”

Here is the recipe:

Ingredients

2 whole eggs (adjust as per personal choice)

2 egg whites

Carrots

Spinach

Salt, pepper and mixed herbs

½ teaspoon oil to line the glass dish before steaming.

Instructions

Whisk the eggs with all the spices mentioned above and then add the vegetables to the eggs. After mixing it thoroughly, steam the eggs in a bowl to give it a cake consistency. Let it cook and then serve it with ketchup or a choice of sauce.

Look at her post:

Try the recipes at home and let us know how you like them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.