Gond Katira, The Trending Superfood Can Keep You Cool This Summer; How To Use

Gond katira, also known as tragacanth gum, has gained social media popularity as an excellent cooling agent this summer. The scorching heat affects your health in many ways. It can contribute to dehydration, digestive issues, heat stroke, exhaustion, heat cramps and much more. Staying hydrated and cool is essential during the hot summer days to prevent these health concerns. Gond katira is a natural ingredient that can help you cool off from the inside out. Keeping reading as we discuss the many health benefits of adding gond katira to your summer diet and know ways to add it to your diet.

Health benefits of gond katira

1. Natural coolent

Gond katira has natural cooling properties that help lower body temperature, making it an excellent addition to summer diets. Including it in your meals can help combat the heat and prevent summer-related illnesses.

2. Hydration

You are at a higher risk of dehydration in summer due to increased sweating. Gond katira is known for its ability to absorb water and form a gel-like consistency, which helps keep the body hydrated.

3. Digestive aid

The summer heat can slow down digestion and contribute to issues like bloating, indigestion, constipation and acid reflux. Gond katira can support digestion and promote gut health by acting as a natural laxative. It eases bowel movements and reduces the risk of constipation and acid reflux.

4. Promotes skin health

Gond katira benefits skin health in various ways. It promotes collagen production, improves skin elasticity, and enhances hydration from within. Additionally, it may have anti-aging properties that can delay the onset of wrinkles and fine lines.

5. Weight management

The high fibre content can help you feel fuller for longer, which may aid in weight management.

Ways to add gond katira to your diet:

Gond katira needs to be soaked before consumption. Take 3-4 pieces and soak in water for a few hours until they swell and acquire a gel-like texture.

1. Gond katira drink

You can add a tablespoon of soaked gond katirak to a chilled glass of water, lemonade, sharbats or any drinks of your choice.

2. Smoothies

Blend soaked gond katira with fruits, yogurt, and some ice to make a nutritious and cooling smoothie.

3. Salads

Sprinkle some soaked and drained gond katira over your salads to boost hydration and add a cooling effect.

4. Desserts

Incorporate gond katira into various desserts like puddings or ice creams for added health benefits.

Adding gond katira to your diet can offer numerous health benefits while keeping you cool this summer. However, remember not to overconsume, and always soak it before eating.

