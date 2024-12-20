Ginger And Turmeric: Nutritionist Explains Their Role In Restoring Health

Turmeric and ginger are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

Food isn't just fuel – it is medicine when used wisely. Packed with bioactive ingredients like gingerol in ginger and curcumin in turmeric, natural foods have the power to heal, restore, and transform health. When paired with the right lifestyle choices, they can be a game-changer for overall well-being. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared her expertise, shedding light on the incredible healing potential of food in its natural form. In her latest video uploaded to Instagram, she dives into the importance of bioactive ingredients found in common foods like ginger and turmeric, explaining how these compounds can play a key role in restoring health when used appropriately.

Anjali Mukerjee highlights the bioactive ingredient gingerol found in ginger, which has potent healing properties. "Food has a lot of bioactive ingredients in it, like in ginger that is gingerol, healthy, everything. When used in the right dosage, for the right person at the right time, you can restore health in a sick person," she says in the video.

She goes further to emphasise that achieving optimal health isn't only about what you eat but how you live. Anjali Mukerjee recommends a holistic approach that integrates lifestyle choices like avoiding alcohol and smoking, incorporating supplements, and even exploring Ayurveda. She believes that when these practices are combined, they can work synergistically to restore balance and well-being.

In the video's caption, Anjali Mukerjee expands on her thoughts, "Food in its natural form has tremendous healing properties. When used correctly – alongside an understanding of food therapy and body chemistry – it can restore health, even in a sick person."

Bioactive ingredients such as curcumin in turmeric and gingerol in ginger are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which contribute to supporting the body's healing processes. Anjali Mukerjee stresses the importance of not just consuming these ingredients, but using them in ways that align with your body's unique needs.

However, she cautions that achieving true health requires a personalised approach. "A tailored plan is essential," she says, encouraging followers to seek professional guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.