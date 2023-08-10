Getting Late For Lunch? Try These 3 Tips To Prevent Headache, Gas And Acidity

Skipping meals can lead to headaches, gas and acidity

Many often start their day with a healthy breakfast and then make plans for a light dinner. But what about lunch? The lunch is usually the most neglected meal of the day. However, it is equally important to consume a healthy and nutritious lunch. It helps you provide energy for activities that you perform throughout the day. However, due to the fast-paced lifestyle, many often eat lunch very late or skip it completely. Not having lunch on time often contribute to headaches, acidity and gas and leave a negative impact on your health. But many are not able to fix their lunch timings contributing to their busy schedules. For such individuals, we have some expert tips that can help prevent headaches, gas and acidity due to delayed lunch. Take a look at these.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram and shared a video with these simple tips. In the video, she first mentioned that the ideal time to have lunch is between 11 to 1 pm.

In the caption of the video, she wrote, "Delayed lunch causing acidity, headache and gas? Here are 3 easy hacks to ensure that you don't suffer."

1. Sip water

Rujuta says that you can drink water. But you should drink it slowly, sip by sip.

2. Eat a fruit

She also advises eating pulpy fruits like banana, papaya, chikoo and more. You can easily carry a fruit along and eat whenever required.

If you do not have a fruit, you can also munch on a few dates.

3. Ghee and jaggery

The expert recommended ending your late lunch with some ghee and jaggery.

Follow these expert tips and keep unnecessary headaches, gas and acidity at bay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.