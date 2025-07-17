From Poor Digestion To Sleep Issues, Nutritionist Shares Potential Side-Effects Of Drinking Too Much Tea

Tea is a beloved beverage in India. Whether it's a get-together or a casual meetup with friends, tea has carved out a special place in the hearts of many. Besides savouring the drink on every occasion, some people even associate the beverage with a cure for problems like headaches and many others. But drinking too many cups a day can do more harm than good. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares that tea can be the sole reason behind several health issues, and goes on to explain the right amount for an individual per day. "Struggling with acidity, bloating, or that tired-but-wired feeling? Your morning chai might be part of the problem," she writes in the caption.

The video begins with a standup comedy stance highlighting how tea has taken a major portion in many Indian families. Contrary to this, the nutritionist mentions, "Look, all you tea lovers, right, I totally get it. My parents love tea too. But if you are sipping cup after cup, here's what your body is not telling you and wants you to listen."

According to Rashi, these are some of the problems associated with drinking tea -

Steals your nutrients - As per the nutritionist, tea is filled with tannins, and it "robs your body of iron". She tells, "A lot of you are already iron-deficient." Messes with digestion and sleep - Rashi Chowdhary shares, "The caffeine high that you get (after having a cup of tea), that's also was keeping you bloated, acidic and sometimes you can't sleep at night because of that." Dessert in disguise - She mentions, "Tea is made up of a bit of sugar and milk. So it's basically dessert in disguise. So, you're not sipping on tea, you're drinking dessert." Avoid if you have kidney stones - As per the nutritionist, tea is also high in oxalates, so she insists, "If you keep going, your kidneys might just protest with a stone. That too, those painful ones."

She further elaborates on the chemical composition of tea and how excessive consumption can lead to numerous health problems in the body. She writes, "Caffeine in chai quickly boosts stomach acid (HCL), spikes cortisol, and if your gut lining is already inflamed, it can leave you feeling jittery, nauseous, or bloated."

Rashi continues, "Add milk to the mix, and it gets worse. Milk is 80% casein, a protein that's tough to digest. When broken down, it creates acidic byproducts that can trigger reflux. Plus, dairy spikes IGF-1 (a hormone similar to insulin), which can mess with your hormonal balance, especially if you're already dealing with PCOS, acne, or sluggish digestion."

As per the nutritionist, "If you're bloated, gassy, or constantly exhausted, your gut is inflamed and chai is not helping."

In the concluding note, the nutritionist strongly advises, "So keep it to one cup a day, that's fine. And your body is definitely going to thank you later.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.