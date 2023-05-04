From Fibre To Antioxidants, This Summer Fruit Will Provide You All; Know Health Benefits

Mangoes are loaded with vitamin C and potassium

With summer, the mango season is here. The sweet juicy fruit is not just a treat to the taste buds but also offers you several health benefits. But there are several misconceptions associated with the consumption of mangoes. Many believe that mangoes can lead to weight gain. On the other hand, others avoid it to prevent acne. But not many know that mangoes are good for their skin in several ways. When consumed in the right quantity, mangoes can offer you several impressive health benefits. Therefore, eat mangoes guilt-free this season. Recently, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar also shared a post highlighting the benefits of mangoes. Let's take a look at these.

Mango health benefits: Do not miss these

In a small post, the nutritionist sarcastically mentioned that these days the food industry has changed the narrative. For fibre, people choose oats. For polyphenols, green tea is often considered as the best option. Also, dark chocolate is preferred to load the diet with antioxidants.

She further mentions that you can get all these in one fruit and that is mango.

Nutrients in mangoes:

Mangoes are loaded with fibre, carbs, vitamin C, folate, copper, vitamin B6, Vitamin E, potassium and many other essential nutrients.

Health benefits of eating mangoes

Many avoid mangoes when trying to lose weight. But the truth is several properties of mangoes aid in weight loss.

Mangoes are loaded with fibre which can help reduce your overall calorie consumption. Also, mangoes are low in calories yet highly nutritious. Around one cup of mango contains less than 100 calories. It is a low-calorie density fruit which can make you feel full and satisfied without adding too many calories to your daily diet.

Mangoes can help boost immunity. This fruit is loaded with nutrients like folate, vitamin C and copper, that support immunity.

Eating mangoes is also good for your heart, digestive system and your eyes.

