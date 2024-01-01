Forget Weight Loss! Here Are 5 Health Resolutions You Can Actually Keep

Meditation can help boost mental as well as physical health

A new year acts as an opportunity to start fresh for many individuals. Many often start the first day of the year by making resolutions. However, there is one common mistake that needs to be avoided in 2024 and that is focusing on the wrong resolutions. These resolutions are often unsustainable and highly restrictive, leading most people to break them within the first week.

Weight loss is one of the most common New Year's resolutions that many repeat year after year. A strict diet and rigorous workout routine for the first week offer no benefits to your overall health. Therefore, it is time to make some realistic New Year's resolutions that can boost your overall health in more ways than one in 2024. Here's a list of resolutions that you can actually keep.

Sustainable New Year's resolutions:

1. Prioritise sleep

Both quality and quantity of sleep affect your health. Sleep deprivation is linked with a higher risk of several health conditions including heart disease, depression, weight gain and much more. Therefore, it is crucial to implement strategies that can improve your sleep hygiene.

2. Sit less, move more

Having a sedentary job can make you inactive. Sitting for too long negatively affects your health in many ways. It is also linked to an increased risk of overall mortality. This New Year, make a resolution to build a schedule that can help you move more. Start with a walk for 5 minutes every hour.

3. Meditate everyday

By now, you must be well-versed with the benefits of meditating regularly. Meditation promotes mental well-being, reduces stress, boosts self-awareness, eliminates negative feelings and lowers blood pressure.

4. Focus in self-care

It is important to acknowledge that taking time for yourself is not selfish. Amid busy schedules, practising self-care improves mental as well as physical health. It can also include physical activity. You don't have to spend hours in the gym, choose the activity you enjoy, be it dancing, trekking or something else.

5. Skip dieting, eat whole foods instead

You are more likely to discontinue strict diets. These are usually fad diets that promise to give quick results within a short span. Due to the numerous restrictions, you won't be able to follow it for long.

This is why you should focus on the consumption of whole foods for better nutrition. It is a simple yet sustainable way to improve overall health.

In 2024, create a healthier relationship with food you eat, your body and mind for a healthier version of yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.