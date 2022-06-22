Foods To Eat & Avoid If You Have Eczema

Salmon and other omega-3-rich foods reduce eczema symptoms

Eczema is an autoimmune skin condition that might cause redness, rashes, and irritation to the skin. Although eczema symptoms can be reduced through lifestyle changes and medication, what we eat also plays a crucial role in reducing or increasing our symptoms.

Eating foods that might increase inflammation can worsen one's symptoms. On the other hand, eating the right foods may even reduce eczema symptoms significantly. In this article, we discuss the best and worst foods for people that have eczema.

Best foods for you if you have eczema:

Fatty fish

Fatty fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Salmon is one of the most common fatty fish and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Yogurt

Yogurt and other foods rich in probiotics can help ease down irritation and also help maintain gut health that might reduce symptoms.

Quercetin-rich foods

Quercetin is a flavonoid present in fruits and vegetables that gives them a vibrant colour. These foods reduce inflammation in the skin.

Vegetable oil

Unlike butter and other substitutes for vegetable oil, these oils soothe the skin and are a much healthier alternative.

Cruciferous vegetables

Eating fibre-rich foods reduces inflammation. Cruciferous vegetables include spinach, lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, etc., and are nutrient-packed.

Bell peppers

Bell peppers are rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C reduces the absorption of other nutrients that might cause inflammation. Bell peppers have more vitamin C than oranges.

Mangoes

Mangoes are rich in flavonoid quercetin and are also rich in fibre which is great for people with eczema.

Fermented foods

Fermented foods have been proven to reduce inflammation and also better the symptoms. Fermented foods such as pickles, kombucha, kimchi, and so on may be a great addition to your diet if you have eczema.

Foods to avoid if you have eczema:

Dairy products

Dairy products may not cause inflammation but have been proven to cause an allergic reaction in some if not all people with eczema.

Eggs

Similar to dairy products, eggs may worsen symptoms for some people with eczema if not all.

Nuts

Nuts have also been proven to cause an allergic reaction in people with eczema, Dried fruits such as peanuts, etc. are hyper allergenic.

Soy products

Soybeans and their products such as tofu, soy milk, etc. may also cause an allergic reaction or worsen pre-existing eczema symptoms.

Highly processed food

Highly processed foods are high in sugar, sodium, and preservatives. All of these substances have been proven to cause inflammation.

Seafood

Similar to the foods mentioned above, you may be more prone to getting an allergic reaction from seafood.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are also high in vitamin C but may not be fit for people with eczema as they promote inflammation.

Junk food

Junk food similar to highly processed foods has very high amounts of sodium, sugar, and preservatives. They are also fried and can worsen eczema symptoms.

In conclusion, keeping in mind what you eat is important to reduce and avoid the worsening of your eczema symptoms. Making necessary changes in your lifestyle and diet can also help increase the efficiency of eczema medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.