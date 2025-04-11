Fitness Coach Reveals Top Fruits To Boost Vitamin C Levels In Your Body

As we enter the sweltering summer season, staying resilient against illness becomes essential. Vitamin C is one of the key nutrients that supports our health and strengthens the immune system. If you are struggling with a deficiency, fitness coach Luke Coutinho shares the top fruits you should include in your diet to maintain healthy Vitamin C levels. In a video shared on Instagram, Luke highlights that the humble guava and the Indian gooseberry, also known as amla, are two of the richest sources of Vitamin C available in India. They are also packed with antioxidants, offering multiple health benefits.

He says, "These fruits are great for your immune system and they are great for reducing excess inflammation." The fitness coach emphasizes that while these fruits are a great source of Vitamin C, they are not a substitute for any medication prescribed by your doctor.

"We don't have to always run to exotic can stop looking at what's local and what is the richest source of vitamin C and antioxidants in our country. Again, the humble guava and the amla, the Indian Gooseberry," Luke concludes.

In his previous Instagram post, fitness coach Luke Coutinho issued a strong warning about the risks of drinking coffee on an empty stomach. According to Luke, consuming coffee without food can lead to hormonal imbalances, increased anxiety and mood swings. He advised replacing this habit with a more balanced approach. Instead of reaching for coffee first, he suggested hydrating, consuming healthy fats, proteins and fruits to support digestion and overall well-being before indulging in your favourite brew.

Luke concluded his message with a strong reminder: “Be educated, not influenced.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.