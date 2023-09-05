Feeling Tired All The Time? These Nutrient Deficiencies Might Be The Culprit

A deficiency might be the underlying cause of your tiredness

Feeling tired all the time is not a sign of good health. Nutrient deficiencies can potentially contribute to feeling tired all the time. Various vitamins and minerals play crucial roles in energy production and metabolism within the body.

Having a nutrient deficiency can negatively impact energy levels and overall well-being. Furthermore, nutrient deficiencies can cause long-term harm to your health. Keep reading as we list some common nutrient deficiencies that lead to chronic lethargy.

8 Nutrient deficiencies that might be the reason behind chronic fatigue:

1. Iron deficiency

Iron is responsible for carrying oxygen to the body's cells. Anaemia caused by iron deficiency can lead to fatigue. To overcome this, consume iron-rich foods such as red meat, beans, lentils, spinach, and fortified cereals. Vitamin C helps with iron absorption, so pair iron-rich foods with citrus fruits or bell peppers.

2. Vitamin B12 deficiency

This vitamin is crucial for energy production and the health of red blood cells. Low levels of B12 can lead to fatigue and weakness. Overcome this deficiency by consuming animal-based foods like meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products. If you're a vegetarian or vegan, consider taking B12 supplements.

3. Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D plays a role in energy production and muscle function. A deficiency can cause fatigue and muscle weakness. Get enough vitamin D by spending time in the sun, consuming fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, fortified dairy or plant-based milk, and taking supplements if needed.

4. Magnesium deficiency

Magnesium participates in hundreds of biochemical reactions in the body and is crucial for energy production. Low magnesium levels can contribute to fatigue. Overcome this deficiency by consuming foods like dark leafy greens, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and legumes.

5. Iodine deficiency

Iodine is essential for the production of thyroid hormones that regulate metabolism and energy production. Lack of iodine can lead to fatigue and sluggishness. Consume iodised salt, seafood, seaweed, and dairy products to overcome this deficiency.

6. Omega-3 fatty acids deficiency

Omega-3 fatty acids play a role in brain health, inflammation reduction, and energy production. Low levels of these essential fats can contribute to fatigue. Increase your intake by consuming fatty fish (such as salmon and sardines), walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds. Consider omega-3 supplements if needed.

7. Potassium deficiency

Potassium is an electrolyte that helps maintain proper muscle and nerve function. Low potassium levels can lead to fatigue and muscle weakness. Include potassium-rich foods like bananas, oranges, avocados, sweet potatoes, and spinach in your diet to overcome this deficiency.

8. Vitamin C deficiency

This vitamin aids in iron absorption and plays a role in energy production. A lack of vitamin C can lead to fatigue and weakness. Include citrus fruits, strawberries, kiwi, bell peppers, and leafy greens in your diet to boost vitamin C levels.

It is important to consult with a healthcare professional to determine if a deficiency is the underlying cause of your tiredness and to receive personalised guidance. If you're experiencing excessive fatigue, it's best to consult with a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and diagnosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.