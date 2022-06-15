Feeling Lethargic? 14 Energy Packed Snacks To Keep You Energised Throughout The Day

Yogurt with berries is a great snack to fight off lethargy

What is lethargy?

Lethargy is the feeling of tiredness and sluggishness. Lethargy may be caused due to various reasons and may influence your moods, activity, and productivity throughout the day. This feeling of low energy can make one feel sleepy and can make focusing on work difficult.

Lethargy is a common response of the body to various different abnormalities. It may be caused due to lack of nutrients, dehydration, cold, lack of sleep, and various acute and chronic diseases. If the cause is acute, some foods and lifestyle changes can help you boost your energy levels. In this article, we discuss some healthy snacks that can help you beat lethargy.

Here are 14 snacks that help you beat lethargy instantly:

1. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is a nutrient-packed superfood. It can be eaten as it is. This makes it a convenient yet healthy snack.

2. Nuts

Nuts such as almonds, cashews, walnuts, etc. are known for being healthy snacks. They are packed with nutrients and the high protein content ensures a boost in energy.

3. Roasted chana

Roasted chana is another healthy snack common in India. It is also easy to store and works as a great snack while you are at work. It can be prepared and stored for weeks.

4. Boiled eggs

Eggs are very filling. Keeping 2-4 eggs boiled at the beginning of the day and eating them as a snack whenever needed, can help you beat lethargy.

5. Oats bowl

Small portions of oats are very easy and quick to make. They also keep you fuller for longer and can be made with various toppings and ingredients.

6. Smoothies

Smoothies are another great snack for you if you want an instant energy boost. They are packed with nutrients and are much quicker to make as compared to fruit bowls or salads.

7. Yogurt

Yogurt is another very healthy snack that is rich in protein. This makes yogurt a great snack if you want to boost your energy levels. Similar to oats, it can be relished in various different ways by incorporating different toppings and ingredients.

8. Berries

Berries are a great source of energy if you are feeling lethargic. Berries not only provide nutrients that increase energy levels but also help release chemicals in the brain that can elevate your mood.

9. Citrus fruits

Similar to berries, citrus fruits are another fruit group known for their ability to provide nutrients and energy. These fruits are packed with vitamins that aid the absorption of protein in the body.

10. Homemade popcorn

Homemade popcorn is a great substitute for packed chips and other processed snacks that may actually worsen your lethargy.

11. Hummus & veggies

Although this snack can take a few minutes to prepare, it is delicious and packed with energy. Hummus can be bought/ prepared and stored for weeks. Veggies can also be prepared at the beginning of the day.

12. Roasted seeds

Roasted seeds or seeds as it is, are a great snack option. They are packed with various nutrients that have been proven to boost energy levels in the body.

13. Chia pudding

Chia pudding is another popular snack or meal option known for its benefits. As seeds such as chia seeds are packed with nutrients, it helps boost your energy levels. It is also prepared a night in advance and can be prepared for the entire week in the beginning and stored in the fridge.

14. Peanut butter & apple

Peanut butter-dipped apples are another popular snack. It is known for its nutritional value and ability to provide energy. It also has a quick preparation time which makes it ideal to prepare or carry during work.

In conclusion, indulging in some nutrient-packed healthy snacks is a great way to beat lethargy. Lethargy without any other symptoms is often an indication of hunger or dehydration. Eating these snacks along with proper water intake assures your lethargy stays away.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.