Feeling Hungry After Eating? Here Are 5 Reasons Why

Do you feel hungry after finishing a full-fledged meal? If yes, you are not alone. It is a common problem that many face. Several factors such as diet, hormones, meal timings and lifestyle can make you feel hungry even after eating. To beat these hunger pangs you will find yourself snacking more than usual. Unhealthy snacking can further contribute to weight gain. To keep the post-meal hunger at bay, it is crucial to understand the possible causes. In this article, let's discuss the reasons why you feel hungry after eating with solutions.

Reasons why you are hungry after eating

1. Lack of protein and fibre

Both protein and fibre play a significant role in keeping full for longer. They promote satiety and prevent unnecessary hunger pangs. So, try adding enough protein and fibre to your meals to suppress hunger.

2. You are thirsty

It is common to confuse thirst for hunger. Many times you will find yourself snacking when thirsty.

When you are hungry, try drinking some water. It might be the perfect calorie-free solution.

3. You eat very quickly

If you eat too quickly without chewing your food properly, you might not feel full. Therefore, you should chew and enjoy every bite of your meal.

4. You exercise a lot

When you exercise your body might require more calories than you think. If you are indulging in heavy exercise, eat a wholesome protein and fibre-rich meal to stay full. Not consuming enough calories might affect your exercise performance too.

5. High blood sugar

Cravings and hunger are common side effects of high blood sugar levels. If you are a diabetic or pre-diabetic, it is essential to monitor your blood sugar levels regularly.

Here's what should you do

Start your day with a healthy, filling breakfast

Eat lunch on time with all essential nutrients

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Snack on healthy yet filling food items

Eat slowly and chew your food thoroughly

Manage stress and sleep well

Avoid distractions while eating

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.