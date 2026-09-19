When someone experiences chest pain, most families in India know it could be a heart attack and immediately rush to the nearest hospital. But when someone suddenly loses speech, develops weakness in an arm, or collapses after a fall, the response is often very different. Families wait, hoping the symptoms will improve. Some visit multiple clinics before reaching a specialist. Others mistake the symptoms for fatigue, migraine, dehydration or low blood sugar.

In neurological emergencies, those lost minutes can change a person's life forever.

The brain does not wait. The first treatment in a brain emergency isn't surgery, it's recognising the symptoms early and reaching the right hospital without delay.

Stroke, brain haemorrhage and traumatic brain injury are among India's most serious medical emergencies. Yet awareness about these conditions remains significantly lower than awareness about heart attacks. India now needs to think about emergency brain care as a public health priority, with dedicated Brain Emergency Centres that provide rapid diagnosis and specialised neurological treatment.

What Exactly Is A Brain Emergency?

A brain emergency is any condition where the brain or spinal cord is suddenly injured or deprived of blood supply, requiring immediate medical attention. These emergencies include:

Stroke

Brain haemorrhage

Traumatic brain injury

Acute spinal cord injury

Sudden seizures associated with serious neurological conditions

Unlike many illnesses that develop gradually, neurological emergencies evolve minute by minute.

The brain controls speech, movement, memory, vision and consciousness. When blood flow is interrupted or bleeding occurs inside the skull, brain tissue begins to suffer almost immediately.

That is why neurologists and neurosurgeons use a phrase that every family should remember: Time is brain.

Why Stroke Needs Immediate Attention

Stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or when a blood vessel ruptures and bleeds into the brain.

Every minute without treatment increases the amount of brain tissue that may be permanently damaged.

The encouraging news is that modern stroke care has advanced tremendously. Many patients can recover well when diagnosis and treatment happen within the appropriate time window.

The challenge is reaching specialised care quickly. The biggest delay often happens before patients enter a hospital. Families sometimes think weakness or slurred speech will disappear after rest. Unfortunately, waiting may reduce the opportunity for effective treatment.

Five Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Experts recommend treating the following symptoms as immediate medical emergencies:

1. Sudden facial drooping

Ask the person to smile. If one side of the face droops, seek emergency care.

2. Weakness in one arm or leg

If a person suddenly cannot lift an arm or develops numbness on one side, it could indicate stroke.

3. Difficulty speaking

Slurred speech, inability to find words or confusion should never be ignored.

4. Sudden severe headache

A headache that begins abruptly and feels unlike previous headaches may signal bleeding inside the brain.

5. Confusion or unconsciousness after a fall

Head injuries can cause delayed bleeding even when a person initially appears normal.

Talking after a head injury doesn't necessarily mean the brain is safe. Patients may deteriorate hours later because bleeding continues inside the skull.

Brain Haemorrhage: The Silent Emergency

Many people associate stroke only with paralysis, but brain haemorrhage often presents differently.

Symptoms may include:

Sudden severe headache

Vomiting

Drowsiness

Confusion

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

Because these symptoms can resemble migraine or other common illnesses, families often delay seeking emergency care.

Only medical evaluation and brain imaging can distinguish between different neurological emergencies. That is why CT scanning plays such a critical role.

Head Injuries Can Be More Dangerous Than They Look

India continues to record a high number of road traffic injuries every year. Falls among elderly individuals and children are also common causes of traumatic brain injury.

One dangerous phenomenon is the lucid interval.

A patient may:

Wake up after an accident

Speak normally

Walk without assistance

Insist they feel fine

Hours later, they become unconscious because blood has accumulated around the brain. This is why persistent headache, vomiting or increasing sleepiness after head injury should never be ignored.

Helmet use, seat belts and timely medical evaluation remain some of the most effective ways to reduce severe brain injury.

Why India Needs Brain Emergency Centres

Brain Emergency Centres should function much like trauma centres or cardiac emergency units. Instead of isolated treatment, patients enter one coordinated neurological pathway.

An ideal Brain Emergency Centre includes:

Emergency neurological assessment

Immediate CT or MRI imaging

Stroke diagnosis and treatment pathways

Emergency neurosurgical intervention when required

Neurocritical intensive care

Rehabilitation planning from the early stages

The objective is simple. Reduce the time between symptom onset and specialised treatment.

Can Smaller Cities Deliver Advanced Emergency Brain Care?

India's neurological disease burden extends far beyond metropolitan cities.

Many patients first reach district hospitals that may not have a neurologist or neurosurgeon immediately available. Tele-neurosurgery can bridge that gap.

A CT scan performed at a district hospital can be reviewed by a neurosurgeon remotely within minutes, allowing emergency treatment decisions before transfer.

Technology can connect expertise with patients much faster than traditional referral systems.

AI Can Help Doctors Work Faster

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being explored in emergency stroke care.

AI-assisted imaging systems can help identify suspected stroke or brain haemorrhage on scans more quickly and prioritise emergency cases for specialist review. Emerging AI-assisted stroke imaging tools are being developed to help emergency teams identify suspected stroke and brain haemorrhage faster, particularly in busy emergency departments.

However, AI should support, not replace, clinical expertise.

AI can help doctors work faster, but treatment decisions still depend on examining the patient, understanding the neurological condition and choosing the appropriate intervention.

Protecting Your Brain Starts Before An Emergency

Many neurological emergencies can be prevented through healthier lifestyles and regular medical care.

Monitor blood pressure regularly

Control diabetes and cholesterol

Stop smoking and avoid tobacco

Exercise regularly

Maintain a healthy weight

Wear helmets while riding two-wheelers

Always use seat belts

Prevent falls among elderly family members

Brain health begins long before an emergency occurs.

Remember FAST: It Could Save A Life

Every Indian family should remember one simple word:

FAST

Face: Is one side drooping?

Arm: Is one arm weak?

Speech: Is speech slurred?

Time: Seek emergency medical care immediately.

Recognising these symptoms early can preserve speech, movement and independence.

India has transformed emergency care for trauma and heart attacks through awareness, organised referral systems and specialised centres. Neurological emergencies deserve the same national urgency.

Every family should know the warning signs of stroke and brain injury. The difference between recovery and lifelong disability is often the decision made in the first few minutes. Protecting the brain isn't only about saving lives, it's about preserving the ability to speak, think, remember and live independently.

(By Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Cerebrovascular & Skull Base Neurosurgeon; Founder & Director, International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India)

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